Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Afandy SIMO
Ajouter
Afandy SIMO
MARRAKECH
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Etat
- Secrets
2010 - maintenant
Secret
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lille)
Lille
2012 - maintenant
MasterCard
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel