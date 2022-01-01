Afef JOUINI

Mes compétences :
Norme ISO 9001
Management de la qualité
MATLAB
Analyses physico chimiques
Norme ISO 17025
Rédaction scientifique
Contrôle qualité
Entreprises
Inrap
- Ingénieur de recherche
Paris2016 - 2016- Study of the antioxidant power of Artichoke and comparison between two varieties
- Develop biomolecules (polyphenols) for therapeutic applications
- Valorization of by-products
- Biological tests in vitro and in vivo
HIKMA Pharmaceuticals
- Assistant ingénieur
2015 - 2015- Carry out lab testing of products prior to lot release, also tasked with calibration and maintenance of lab equipment.
- Determine the content of impurities and degradation products in the pharmaceutical Form by TLC (Thin Layer
Chromatography ) and HPLC (High Performance Liquid Chromatography ) .
- Carry out drug dissolution tests by spectrophotometry UV-VIS absorption .
- Formulation development, validation and Quality Control processes for incoming and outgoing materials via FTIR spectroscopy.