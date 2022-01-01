Menu

Afef JOUINI

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Norme ISO 9001
Management de la qualité
MATLAB
Analyses physico chimiques
Norme ISO 17025
Rédaction scientifique
Contrôle qualité

Entreprises

  • Inrap - Ingénieur de recherche

    Paris 2016 - 2016 - Study of the antioxidant power of Artichoke and comparison between two varieties
    - Develop biomolecules (polyphenols) for therapeutic applications
    - Valorization of by-products
    - Biological tests in vitro and in vivo

  • HIKMA Pharmaceuticals - Assistant ingénieur

    2015 - 2015 - Carry out lab testing of products prior to lot release, also tasked with calibration and maintenance of lab equipment.
    - Determine the content of impurities and degradation products in the pharmaceutical Form by TLC (Thin Layer
    Chromatography ) and HPLC (High Performance Liquid Chromatography ) .
    - Carry out drug dissolution tests by spectrophotometry UV-VIS absorption .
    - Formulation development, validation and Quality Control processes for incoming and outgoing materials via FTIR spectroscopy.

Formations

Réseau

