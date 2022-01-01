Menu

Affla Hélène ASSIÉ

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Entreprises

  • NOUVELLEPAFUMERIE GANDOUR ABIDJAN - GESTIONNAIRE DE STOCK

    2008 - maintenant CONTROLE DES STOCK
    ETABLISSEMENTS DES COMMANDES

Formations

  • Université D'Abidjan-Cocody Maitrise de sciences de gestion (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 1999 - 2003 GESTION

Réseau

