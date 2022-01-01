Menu

Affoue Joelle KOUAKOU

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ETABLISSEMENT INTER FROID - ASSISTANTE DE DIRECTION

    2016 - 2016

Formations

  • Institut Lkm (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2012 - 2013

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel