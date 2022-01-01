Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Affoue Joelle KOUAKOU
Ajouter
Affoue Joelle KOUAKOU
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ETABLISSEMENT INTER FROID
- ASSISTANTE DE DIRECTION
2016 - 2016
Formations
Institut Lkm (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2012 - 2013
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel