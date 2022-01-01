Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Afifa YAICH
Ajouter
Afifa YAICH
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MIG
- RESPONSABLE MANAGEMENT QHSE
1996 - maintenant
Formations
FSEG (Sfax)
Sfax
1988 - 1992
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel