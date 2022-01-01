Agata KUJAWA

Mes compétences :

Accountancy

SAP FI/CO

Finance management

Reporting

General Ledger

Account Reconciliations

Value Added Tax

Fixed Assets

Cash Flow Analysis

support

coaching skills

budgeting

analysis

Year-end

Stock analysis

Sarbanes-Oxley

SAP Netweaver > SAP BW

SAP FI

SAP CO

Profit and Loss Accounts

Microsoft Office

Journals

Journal entries

Internal Audit

Intercompany Reconciliations

Financial Analysis

Financial Accounting

Audit