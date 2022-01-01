Agata KUJAWA

-
Philips
- Senior accountant
Suresnes
2014 - 2015
-
Philips France
- Senior accountant
Suresnes
2014 - 2015
Supervising of postings booked by SSC
Preparation of SOX documentation
Closings supervising
Accounts reconciliation
Stock analysis (warehouse in Villeneuve Saint Georges)
Corporate reporting
Preparation of documentation for fixed assets inventory
Validation of process and work instructions used by SSC
-
-
L'Autorité européenne des marchés financiers (ESMA - European Securities and Markets Authority
- Principal Accountant Assistant
2013 - 2014
-
European Securities and Markets Authority
- Principal accountant assistant
2013 - 2014
Payments and journal entries control
Accounts reconciliation
Year end closing
-
-
Colgate-Palmolive
- Team lead
Bois-Colombes
2012 - 2012
Transitions of accounting department to Warsaw
VAT and Intrastat returns
General Ledger postings
Closings supervising
BS accounts reconciliation
Reporting and PA
Preparing SOX documentation
Cash forecasting
Projects (KPIs implementation, PA standardization)
-
-
Colgate-Palmolive
- Team member & team lead
Bois-Colombes
2010 - 2012
Transitions of accounting department to Warsaw
VAT and Intrastat returns
General Ledger postings
Closings supervising
BS accounts reconciliation
Reporting and PA
Preparing SOX documentation
Cash forecasting
Projects (KPIs implementation, PA standardization)
-
-
Colgate-Palmolive
- Team member
Bois-Colombes
2009 - 2010
Transitions of accounting department to Warsaw
VAT and Intrastat returns
General Ledger postings
Closings supervising
BS accounts reconciliation
Reporting and PA
Preparing SOX documentation
Cash forecasting
Projects (KPIs implementation, PA standardization)
-
-
Colgate-Palmolive
-
Accenture
- Assistant Financial Controller
Paris
2007 - 2009
Transitions of accounting department to Warsaw
Taxes calculation (VAT and CIT, among others)
General Ledger postings
BS accounts reconciliation
P&L analysis and support in budgeting
Cash forecasting
Documentation for internal and external auditors
-
-
Accenture
- Supervisor of MDT
Paris
2006 - 2007
-
-
Accenture
- Accountant
Paris
2005 - 2006
General Ledger journal posting and accounts reconciliation
Cash collection and intercompany reconciliation
Posting of acquisition and sale of fixed assets, depreciation posting
Bank statements posting and payments
-
-
Accenture
- Accountant
Paris
2003 - 2009
-
-
-
Freelancer
- Math teacher
2002 - 2003
-
Noma
- Junior accountant
2001 - 2002
-
-
