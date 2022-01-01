Menu

Agata KUJAWA

Suresnes

Mes compétences :
Accountancy
SAP FI/CO
Finance management
Reporting
General Ledger
Account Reconciliations
Value Added Tax
Fixed Assets
Cash Flow Analysis
support
coaching skills
budgeting
analysis
Year-end
Stock analysis
Sarbanes-Oxley
SAP Netweaver > SAP BW
SAP FI
SAP CO
Profit and Loss Accounts
Microsoft Office
Journals
Journal entries
Internal Audit
Intercompany Reconciliations
Financial Analysis
Financial Accounting
Audit

Entreprises

  • Philips - Senior accountant

    Suresnes 2014 - 2015

  • L'Autorité européenne des marchés financiers (ESMA - European Securities and Markets Authority - Principal Accountant Assistant

    2013 - 2014

  • Colgate-Palmolive - Team lead

    Bois-Colombes 2012 - 2012 Transitions of accounting department to Warsaw
    VAT and Intrastat returns
    General Ledger postings
    Closings supervising
    BS accounts reconciliation
    Reporting and PA
    Preparing SOX documentation
    Cash forecasting
    Projects (KPIs implementation, PA standardization)

  • Colgate-Palmolive - Team member & team lead

    Bois-Colombes 2010 - 2012 Transitions of accounting department to Warsaw
    VAT and Intrastat returns
    General Ledger postings
    Closings supervising
    BS accounts reconciliation
    Reporting and PA
    Preparing SOX documentation
    Cash forecasting
    Projects (KPIs implementation, PA standardization)

  • Colgate-Palmolive - Senior accountant

    Bois-Colombes 2009 - 2012

  • Accenture - Assistant Financial Controller

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Transitions of accounting department to Warsaw
    Taxes calculation (VAT and CIT, among others)
    General Ledger postings
    BS accounts reconciliation
    P&L analysis and support in budgeting
    Cash forecasting
    Documentation for internal and external auditors

  • Accenture - Supervisor of MDT

    Paris 2006 - 2007

  • Accenture - Supervisor of Master

    Paris 2006 - 2007

  • Accenture - Accountant

    Paris 2005 - 2006 General Ledger journal posting and accounts reconciliation
    Cash collection and intercompany reconciliation
    Posting of acquisition and sale of fixed assets, depreciation posting
    Bank statements posting and payments

  • Accenture - Accountant

    Paris 2003 - 2009

  • Accenture - Junior accountant

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Domestic payments (bank transfers, cheques and bills of exchange)
    AP invoices posting

  • Freelancer - Math teacher

    2002 - 2003

  • Noma - Junior accountant

    2001 - 2002

Formations

  • Association Of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) (Glasgow)

    Glasgow 2010 - 2013

  • Academy Of Economics (Cracow)

    Cracow 1996 - 2001 Master

    Finance and banking

  • Academy Of Economics (Kraków)

    Kraków 1996 - 2001 Masters Degree

    Main fields of study: Financial analysis, Mathematics applied in economics,
    Financial accounting, Finance and fiscality, Control and financial audit,
    Management, Marketing, Economic statistics

  • Academy Of Economics (Cracow)

    Cracow 1996 - 2001 Masters Degree

    Main fields of study: Financial analysis, Mathematics applied in economics,
    Financial accounting, Finance and fiscality, Control and financial audit,
    Management, Marketing, Economic statistics

  • LO Im. Mikolaja Kopernika (Katowice)

    Katowice 1991 - 1996 Bilingual French class under the aegis of the French Embassy, school leaving examinations passed in French
    Special courses and examinations:

    * ACCA (in progress ) ;
    * CAT (Certified Accounting Technician, exams conducted by ACCA) ;
    * Certificate of the Paris Chamber of Commerce

    SKILLS
    Teaching and coaching skills, proactive, analytical
    Languages:

