Agathe BOUNFOUR

London School of Economics and Political Science
- Research Assistant
2013 - maintenantParticipated in a research project commissioned by English Heritage and carried out by the London School of Economics (LSE) on the economic valuation of conservation areas in London.
The research involved a statistical analysis of over 1 million property transactions, as well as an assesssment of people's perceptions of conservation areas, and how these relate to house prices.
D&Consultants
- Junior Consultant
2013 - maintenantD&Consultants is a French consulting firm specialized in innovation strategy.
Participated in the realization of several economic studies that aimed at helping companies identify market needs. I also supported public actors in the implementation of adequate industrial policies.
Example of project: Feasibility study for the construction of a business incubator
PricewaterhouseCoopers
- Intern- Government and Public Services
Neuilly-sur-Seine2012 - 2012Involved in a 2 years research project conducted by PwC and the European Institute for Comparative Urban Research (Euricur)