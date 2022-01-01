Agathe CHENU

-
Camaïeu
- Directeur Qualité
Roubaix
2016 - maintenant
-
Petit Bateau
- Responsable Pole Technique
Troyes
2014 - 2016
-
Petit Bateau
- Finished good quality manager
Troyes
2010 - 2014
-
Luckson trading
- Outsourcing manager
2009 - 2009
Production of soft toys and baby garments.
Responsibilities:
- Functionnal management of 6 sourcing responsible
- Suppliers sourcing in China
- Sourcing of textiles and accessories
- Price negotiation
- Production follow up and quality insurance.
-
Decathlon, Tianjin New North Star
- Quality Manager
2007 - 2008
- Functional management: team of 15 production leader
- Multi-processes: bags, tents, garments, metal and composite
- Quality control: inspection, production follow up
- Quality figures feed back: customers claims analysis, return rate, quality cost follow up
- Team training and evaluation
- Suppliers panel management : quality and social audit follow up
- Product development: master sample, homologation
-
Deacthlon Campus
- R&D textile engineer aprentice
2003 - 2006
team R&D Thermic Comfort:
- Project management: characterization and development of the quality label Equarea
- Knitting fabrics
- Moisture management: body physiology during sport and fabrics advantage
- Creation of laboratory tests and production tests: international quality standards
- Fibers and fabrics sourcing in Asia: Thailand and China