Agathe CHENU

Roubaix

  • Camaïeu - Directeur Qualité

    Roubaix 2016 - maintenant

  • Petit Bateau - Responsable Pole Technique

    Troyes 2014 - 2016

  • Petit Bateau - Finished good quality manager

    Troyes 2010 - 2014

  • Luckson trading - Outsourcing manager

    2009 - 2009 Production of soft toys and baby garments.
    Responsibilities:
    - Functionnal management of 6 sourcing responsible
    - Suppliers sourcing in China
    - Sourcing of textiles and accessories
    - Price negotiation
    - Production follow up and quality insurance.

  • Decathlon, Tianjin New North Star - Quality Manager

    2007 - 2008 - Functional management: team of 15 production leader
    - Multi-processes: bags, tents, garments, metal and composite
    - Quality control: inspection, production follow up
    - Quality figures feed back: customers claims analysis, return rate, quality cost follow up
    - Team training and evaluation
    - Suppliers panel management : quality and social audit follow up
    - Product development: master sample, homologation

  • Deacthlon Campus - R&D textile engineer aprentice

    2003 - 2006 team R&D Thermic Comfort:

    - Project management: characterization and development of the quality label Equarea
    - Knitting fabrics
    - Moisture management: body physiology during sport and fabrics advantage
    - Creation of laboratory tests and production tests: international quality standards
    - Fibers and fabrics sourcing in Asia: Thailand and China

Formations

