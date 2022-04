Hi



I'm Agathe Etienne, i'm 21 years old and i'm young graduate in insurance .

I am determined and motivated to quickly find a job in singapore .

Perseverant and dynamic , I'll use my qualities to attract recruiters.



Thank you for letting me my chance .



Agathe



Mes compétences :

relationship management

strong analytical and organizational skills

customer assistance

Microsoft Office

Marketing Management

Front Desk management

Collective contracts management

COMPUTERS SKILLS

Apple Mac