Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Agathe GRUNY
Ajouter
Agathe GRUNY
Saint Quentin
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Agathe Dit Oui
- President
Saint Quentin
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Benjamin MARTINEAU
Cécile MASLARD-DRIQUE
Elora ANCELOT
Eric HALTER
Hyacinthe CZWAKIEL