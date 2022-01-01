Agathe LE BRETON MAURY

-
Eli Lilly
- Hospital B2B and Price Reimbursement and access manager
neuilly sur seine
maintenant
- Develop appropriate PRA strategies
- Developp strategic HTA and HO dossier
- Negotiate Reimbursement and Price agreement with authorities
- Build strong group organization and capabilities in order to maximize Lilly France hospital business.
Eli Lilly
- European Payer project leader
neuilly sur seine
maintenant
Design, build and implement a new European regional payer organization, defining: governance, business recommendations, management capabilities, needed resources and required tools, setting standards for affiliates and preparing roll out plan focused on business results improvement in terms of reimbursement and access throughout Europe
Eli Lilly
- Price Reimbursement & Access - hospital product Manager
neuilly sur seine
2005 - 2007
- Design, implement and monitor access and pricing strategies to maximize profitability for commercialized compound and new products (from phase II design to optimization of HTA submission) in oncology, cardiology and intensive care.
- Develop models such as economic models, epidemiologic models..., to document oncology, cardiology and intensive care HTA submission and/or pricing negotiations.
3M Pharmaceuticals
- Economic affairs Director and 6 Sigma manager
2000 - 2005
Responsible for pricing strategies and HTA strategy submission:
- Maximizing portfolio profitability (including drugs and medical devices) for new registrations, re-submissions or label extensions.
- Giving "pricing & access" inputs into drug clinical development plan in Cardiology, Respiratory and Dermatology.
- Performing risk analysis and developing subsequent mitigation plan to protect franchises from governmental actions and from generic competition.
Six Sigma training and project management:
In charge of three Six-Sigma projects: leadership and accountability, optimum CRM implementation, sales field force effectiveness.
Groupe de recherche SERVIER
- Market research and project development
1992 - 2000