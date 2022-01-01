Menu

Agathe LE BRETON MAURY

neuilly sur seine

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Boulogne-Billancourt dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Eli Lilly - Hospital B2B and Price Reimbursement and access manager

    neuilly sur seine maintenant - Develop appropriate PRA strategies
    - Developp strategic HTA and HO dossier
    - Negotiate Reimbursement and Price agreement with authorities
    - Build strong group organization and capabilities in order to maximize Lilly France hospital business.

  • Eli Lilly - European Payer project leader

    neuilly sur seine maintenant Design, build and implement a new European regional payer organization, defining: governance, business recommendations, management capabilities, needed resources and required tools, setting standards for affiliates and preparing roll out plan focused on business results improvement in terms of reimbursement and access throughout Europe

  • Eli Lilly - Price Reimbursement & Access - hospital product Manager

    neuilly sur seine 2005 - 2007 - Design, implement and monitor access and pricing strategies to maximize profitability for commercialized compound and new products (from phase II design to optimization of HTA submission) in oncology, cardiology and intensive care.
    - Develop models such as economic models, epidemiologic models..., to document oncology, cardiology and intensive care HTA submission and/or pricing negotiations.

  • 3M Pharmaceuticals - Economic affairs Director and 6 Sigma manager

    2000 - 2005 Responsible for pricing strategies and HTA strategy submission:
    - Maximizing portfolio profitability (including drugs and medical devices) for new registrations, re-submissions or label extensions.
    - Giving "pricing & access" inputs into drug clinical development plan in Cardiology, Respiratory and Dermatology.
    - Performing risk analysis and developing subsequent mitigation plan to protect franchises from governmental actions and from generic competition.

    Six Sigma training and project management:
    In charge of three Six-Sigma projects: leadership and accountability, optimum CRM implementation, sales field force effectiveness.

  • Groupe de recherche SERVIER - Market research and project development

    1992 - 2000

Formations