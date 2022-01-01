Agathe LEROUX

-
L'Occitane en Provence
- Skincare Product Manager - Retail CWE
Manosque
2014 - maintenant
-
Estee Lauder
- Skincare & Fragrance Product Manager
Paris
2014 - 2014
-
Estee Lauder
- Make-up Product Manager Assistant
Paris
2013 - 2013
- Adaptation of the Estée Lauder makeup range to the French market (Launches of new products, forecast, media campaigns, management of the national assortment, merchandising…)
- Development of operational and commercial tools for Estée Lauder sales force
- Sales analysis and competitive intelligence
- International context (day-to-day contacts with the headquarters in NYC and other European countries)
-
Coca Cola
- Operational Marketing Project Manager Assistant
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
2012 - 2012
Implementation of marketing plans for a portfolio of national clients: UGC movie theatres, Domino’s Pizza restaurants, Buffalo Grill restaurants, Futuroscope and Parc Asterix (theme Parks) etc.
- Conception and installation of marketing operations
- Organization, communication and information follow up with clients and suppliers
- Digital development of the OOH network
-
Marionnaud
- Trade Marketing and Merchandising Project Manager Assistant
Paris
2011 - 2011
- Management and monitoring of the park of visuals and the merchandising tools
- Implementation of monthly trade marketing operations
- Coordination with the French network (550 stores) and sales force
- Management of the marketing and merchandising data base
- Development of the new store concept
-
Groupama Transport
- Marketing and Communication Assistant
Paris
2010 - 2010
- Adaptation of the products brochure for the main international entities
- Organization of the biggest annual event for international clients
- Reworking, adaptation, translation and management of the new institutional website
- Mailings, market surveys, exhibition stands, reworking of the general conditions
-
Printemps
- Sales assistant in the Haute-Couture - Printemps Haussmann
Paris
2008 - 2008
Roberto Cavalli, Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent stands Customers welcoming, advices, cashing, stocks supply