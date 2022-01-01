Menu

Agathe LEROUX

Manosque

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • L'Occitane en Provence - Skincare Product Manager - Retail CWE

    Manosque 2014 - maintenant

  • Estee Lauder - Skincare & Fragrance Product Manager

    Paris 2014 - 2014

  • Estee Lauder - Make-up Product Manager Assistant

    Paris 2013 - 2013 - Adaptation of the Estée Lauder makeup range to the French market (Launches of new products, forecast, media campaigns, management of the national assortment, merchandising…)
    - Development of operational and commercial tools for Estée Lauder sales force
    - Sales analysis and competitive intelligence
    - International context (day-to-day contacts with the headquarters in NYC and other European countries)

  • Coca Cola - Operational Marketing Project Manager Assistant

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2012 - 2012 Implementation of marketing plans for a portfolio of national clients: UGC movie theatres, Domino’s Pizza restaurants, Buffalo Grill restaurants, Futuroscope and Parc Asterix (theme Parks) etc.
    - Conception and installation of marketing operations
    - Organization, communication and information follow up with clients and suppliers
    - Digital development of the OOH network

  • Marionnaud - Trade Marketing and Merchandising Project Manager Assistant

    Paris 2011 - 2011 - Management and monitoring of the park of visuals and the merchandising tools
    - Implementation of monthly trade marketing operations
    - Coordination with the French network (550 stores) and sales force
    - Management of the marketing and merchandising data base
    - Development of the new store concept

  • Groupama Transport - Marketing and Communication Assistant

    Paris 2010 - 2010 - Adaptation of the products brochure for the main international entities
    - Organization of the biggest annual event for international clients
    - Reworking, adaptation, translation and management of the new institutional website
    - Mailings, market surveys, exhibition stands, reworking of the general conditions

  • Printemps - Sales assistant in the Haute-Couture - Printemps Haussmann

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Roberto Cavalli, Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent stands Customers welcoming, advices, cashing, stocks supply

Formations

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2012 - 2013 President of the Master
    Project manager of the E-Store Project (team of 6 people): Creation of an Online store for a company (wording of the Business Plan and the Technical specifications, Creation of a website mock-up)
    Extensive surveys of French commercial innovations and presentation of the relationship program of Casino at the SCOPS Commercial Innovation Prize of 2013

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2010 - 2011 With honors
    Dissertation on Retailer brands in the beauty and hygiene sector (Tutor : Valérie Renaudin).

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2007 - 2010 With honors
    3nd year : ERASMUS exchange at GALATASARAY University in ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Réseau