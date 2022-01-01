Menu

Agathe RAVON DUMAS

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Post-graduate in business law and English in Paris. I wrote a Master Thesis: "Analysis of a demerger in a listed company: the Hewlett-Packard case", for which I was awarded. I will do my final internship study at Freshfields from July 2018 to September 2018.

I improved my knowledge by studying other subjects, such as Journalism or History. I am very curious and hard-working and through rewarding experiences in Journalism and Law, I widened my capacities in management and taking responsibilities.

I am currently co founding associate of two family companies specialized in real estate. I managed by my own both companies, that means working closely with our bookkeepers, dealing with our tenants, paying taxes and bills.

I also wrote a book, 7 pieds sous terre, ended before my 21. It is a 440 pages thriller. I made a lot of research for this book so it could be much more accurate. Scientific research, law research and penal research. This book is currently available on Amazon for kindle. I also signed a contract with a publishing house.

I practiced judo during almost 15 years, tennis, and took drama lessons during 12 years.

Mes compétences :
Mergers & Acquisitions
Audit
Money Markets
Corporate Law
Consumer Law
Intellectual Property Law
Family Law
Taxation

Entreprises

  • Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer - Avocate Stagiaire

    Paris 2018 - 2018 Pour mon stage de fin d'études au service Corporate - M&A, j'ai participé aux missions suivantes :
    * Relecture des accords préliminaires d'intentions
    * Gestion du signing/closing et post closing : approbation des comptes, des opérations sur capital (cession de parts) et diverses formalités
    * Préparation des dossiers et mise à jour des registres pour les assemblées générales, vérification des PV et décisions des associés, suivi des mandats, modifications RCS, etc.
    * Recherche de jurisprudence et de doctrine en droit des marchés financiers et en droit des sociétés.

  • Hp - Juriste stagiaire

    Courtaboeuf 2016 - 2016 Stage au service juridique, recherches juridiques, travail sur des contrats, préparation de veille juridique sur des domaines du droit ayant attrait au droit des affaires : droit de la concurrence, droit des contrats, droit de la consommation, droit de la distribution, droit du commerce, droit de la propriété intellectuelle. Rapport de stage : 18/20.

  • Hp - Contract facilitator

    Courtaboeuf 2015 - 2015 Stage au service contractuel. J'ai fait partie de l'équipe qui a procédé au transfert de tous les contrats dans le cadre de la séparation d'HP : notifications aux clients, réécritures de certains contrats pour des clients grands comptes, négociations de contrats. Je dirigeais deux autres stagiaires. Rapport de stage en anglais : 16/20.

  • Poliathe - Juriste

    2012 - maintenant Coassociée - fondatrice. Gestion de deux entreprises immobilières : j’accomplis toutes les formalités telles que la gestion des locataires, la gestion d’un immeuble, la préparation des documents comptables, la rédaction des statuts et des pv d’AG, la gestion des litiges avec les locataires, des conseils en fiscalité des entreprises.

Formations

  • FACO Paris

    Paris 2017 - 2018 M2 droit des affaires internationales

    Droit des affaires internationales, mention exportations.
    Pratiques anticoncurrentielles, arbitrage, droit comparé, anglo-saxon law, négociations contractuelles, technique du commerce international, DIP des contrats, droit économique européen, assurances et garanties, droit des transports, géopolitique, géo-économie.
    Mention B, major de promo

  • FACO Paris

    Paris 2016 - 2017 M1 droit des affaires

    Droit des affaires mention banque et fiscalité.
    Droit fiscal, droit bancaire, droit des marchés financiers, entreprises en difficulté, droit de la distribution, pratique des contrats internationaux, droit du commerce international, droit européen des affaires, droit fiscal international, droit pénal des affaires.

    Sujet de mémoire: "Analyse d'une scission au sein d'une entreprise cotée: le cas

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel