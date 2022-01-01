Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Agathe ROCHE
Ajouter
Agathe ROCHE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
RJM Aviation
- F/O Beech 200
2013 - maintenant
Mahola Hôtesses
- Hotesse
Paris
2012 - 2012
EPAG
- OPS
2011 - 2011
Formations
Simcom Training Center (Orlando)
Orlando
2013 - 2013
King Air 200 Endorsement
Glass Cockpit
Cannes
2013 - 2013
CPL IFR
AEROFORMATION- Finnish Air
Lyon
2013 - 2013
King Air 200 Type rating
IAAG-EPAG
Merville
2008 - 2010
fATPL CPL IFR MEP MCC
Réseau
Frederique BERTIN
Robin DEMANET
Thomas D'ISOARD DE CHENERILLES