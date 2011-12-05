-
Altran
Vélizy-Villacoublay
maintenant
-
Elior
- Directrice de la communication France
Courbevoie
2015 - maintenant
-
Altran
- Group Communications Manager - International Coordination
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2011 - 2015
Le lundi 5 décembre 2011, Agathe Weil rejoint le groupe Altran pour coordonner la communication au niveau international. Elle est en charge d’assurer le respect et la cohérence de la communication et de supporter les équipes de communication à l’échelle mondiale. Elle rapporte à Frédéric Fougerat, directeur de la communication Groupe.
As of Monday, December 5, Agathe Weil has assumed the role of Group Communications Manager - International Coordination at Altran. She is responsible for coordinating all the communications of the group, ensuring the respect of the corporate communication strategy globally and locally and supporting the communication teams all around the world in your plans and actions. She reports to Frédéric Fougerat, Group Communications Director.
-
Schlumberger
- Internal Communication Project Manager
Paris
2011 - 2011
-
Geoservices - A Schlumberger Company
- Responsable de la communication interne et du développement durable
puteaux
2008 - 2011