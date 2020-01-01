Menu

Agnès AUGEY

Aubagne

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Crédit Municipal de Marseille - Auditeur Interne

    Aubagne 2000 - maintenant

  • KPMG - Auditeur

    Courbevoie 1998 - 2000 Missions d'audit légal (commissariat aux comptes)

  • Cabinet Cauvin Angleys Saint-pierre - Auditeur

    1986 - 1995 Missions d'audit légal (commissariat aux comptes)

Formations

  • ISEC

    Aix En Provence 1984 - 1986 DECG et DECF

  • Escae

    Marseille 1980 - 1984 DESCAF

Réseau