Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Agnès AUGEY
Ajouter
Agnès AUGEY
Aubagne
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Crédit Municipal de Marseille
- Auditeur Interne
Aubagne
2000 - maintenant
KPMG
- Auditeur
Courbevoie
1998 - 2000
Missions d'audit légal (commissariat aux comptes)
Cabinet Cauvin Angleys Saint-pierre
- Auditeur
1986 - 1995
Missions d'audit légal (commissariat aux comptes)
Formations
ISEC
Aix En Provence
1984 - 1986
DECG et DECF
Escae
Marseille
1980 - 1984
DESCAF
Réseau
Andre AUGEY
Bruno SINTES
Bruno VAN GHELE
Emilie CHAUVET COPONAT
Fabienne BERTAGNE - LEBAYLE
Isabelle MERLO MARTY
Marc SAMPO
Michael FAUCHARD
Olivier PORCHERON