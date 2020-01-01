Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Agnimel Christian AGRO (AGNIMEL CHRISTIAN AGRO)
Agnimel Christian AGRO (AGNIMEL CHRISTIAN AGRO)
analyste financier
Alfa Bank
analyste financier
Varsovie
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alfa Bank
- Analyste financier
Finance | Varsovie
2017 - maintenant
Analyste financier
TNT/Fedex
- Chargé d'affaires
Marketing | Riga
2015 - 2017
Chargé d'affaires marketing
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel