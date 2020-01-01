Menu

Agnimel Christian AGRO (AGNIMEL CHRISTIAN AGRO)

  • analyste financier
  • Alfa Bank
  • analyste financier

Varsovie

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Alfa Bank - Analyste financier

    Finance | Varsovie 2017 - maintenant Analyste financier

  • TNT/Fedex - Chargé d'affaires

    Marketing | Riga 2015 - 2017 Chargé d'affaires marketing

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel