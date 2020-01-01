Menu

Ahmad AHMADLAFI (LAFI)

RAMADI

Ahmad Sh. A. Lafi

Ph. D. Medical Mycology
School of Biomedical Engineering and Health Sciences
Faculty of Engineering, University Technology Malaysia, Johor, Malaysia

Lecturer Medical Mycology
Department of Desert Development,
Center of Desert Studies, University of Anbar, Ramadi, Iraq.

Official Websites
https://www.uoanbar.edu.iq/English/staff-page.php?ID=1585

Scopus
https://www.scopus.com/authid/detail.uri?authorId=57195065281

Google Scholar
https://scholar.google.com/citations?hl=en&user=jL0xhpEAAAAJ

ResearchGate
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Ahmad_Lafi

ORCID
https://orcid.org/0000-0002-8713-3257

Publons
https://publons.com/researcher/1580890/ahmad-sh-a-lafi/publications/

