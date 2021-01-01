Menu

Ahmed AAGBALOU (AGBALOU)

  • IT RESPONSIBLE
  • OKSA MAROC
  • IT RESPONSIBLE

RABAT

En résumé

7 years experience in IT.
A real IT leader who has the confidence and who can adopt quickly of any IT team.

Entreprises

  • OKSA MAROC - IT RESPONSIBLE

    Informatique | RABAT 2018 - maintenant * Manage IS operations
    • Ms Azure VM administration (Centos, win-srv 2012, azure services)
    • Install and configure OCS inventory server
    • Implementation of a backup and restoration strategy
    • Technical support of the company's business in software, traceability and optimization
    • CPanel VPS cloud administration

  • Fujikura-automotive Tangier - IT RESPONSIBLE

    Informatique | Tangier 2016 - 2018 Responsible for the IT requirements of the company such as users management, support requirement, troubleshooting, Maintaining desktop applications, local area networks, IT
    security and telecommunications.


    *Management issues using system of tickets KAYAKO Technical *support of internally developed projects
    *Support and training of users and young recruits.
    *IATF 16949 system audit with good indicators. Administration *VMWARE ESXI 6.0, LTO server
    *Installation of the machines and their OS (IBM P5, NAS...). *Administration of (VPN, fortigate firewall, SANGOMA,PBX). *Kaspersky endpoint Consol, office 365, kayako system. *Installation and configuration of software.
    *Services administration (AD, LDAP...).

  • Fujikura-automotive KENITRA - IT RESPONSIBLE

    Informatique | KENITRA 2016 - 2016

  • Fujikura-Automotive Tangier - Support IT

    Informatique | Tangier 2013 - 2016 * Virtualization (VMware esxi), IT failures analysis and reparation, Maintaining and managing computer resources ...

    * Network LAN/WAN problems diagnostics and resolution.
    Design, administration, security and monitoring of computers, networking.

Formations

  • ENSA Tangier

    Tangier 2015 - 2017 Bac + 5

    Management of Information Systems Security and Decision Support Engineering

  • ENSA Tangier

    Tangier 2014 - 2015 Bac +3

    Networks, Web and Telecommunications of Enterprise

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel