Ahmed AAGBALOU (AGBALOU)

7 years experience in IT.
A real IT leader who has the confidence and who can adopt quickly of any IT team.
Entreprises
OKSA MAROC
- IT RESPONSIBLE
Informatique | RABAT2018 - maintenant* Manage IS operations
• Ms Azure VM administration (Centos, win-srv 2012, azure services)
• Install and configure OCS inventory server
• Implementation of a backup and restoration strategy
• Technical support of the company's business in software, traceability and optimization
• CPanel VPS cloud administration
Fujikura-automotive Tangier
- IT RESPONSIBLE
Informatique | Tangier2016 - 2018Responsible for the IT requirements of the company such as users management, support requirement, troubleshooting, Maintaining desktop applications, local area networks, IT
security and telecommunications.
*Management issues using system of tickets KAYAKO Technical *support of internally developed projects
*Support and training of users and young recruits.
*IATF 16949 system audit with good indicators. Administration *VMWARE ESXI 6.0, LTO server
*Installation of the machines and their OS (IBM P5, NAS...). *Administration of (VPN, fortigate firewall, SANGOMA,PBX). *Kaspersky endpoint Consol, office 365, kayako system. *Installation and configuration of software.
*Services administration (AD, LDAP...).
Fujikura-automotive KENITRA
- IT RESPONSIBLE
Informatique | KENITRA2016 - 2016
Fujikura-Automotive Tangier
- Support IT
Informatique | Tangier2013 - 2016* Virtualization (VMware esxi), IT failures analysis and reparation, Maintaining and managing computer resources ...
* Network LAN/WAN problems diagnostics and resolution.
Design, administration, security and monitoring of computers, networking.
Formations
ENSA Tangier
Tangier2015 - 2017Bac + 5
Management of Information Systems Security and Decision Support Engineering
ENSA Tangier
Tangier2014 - 2015Bac +3
Networks, Web and Telecommunications of Enterprise