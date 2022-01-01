Ahmed BOUTALEB

-
KHAYYAT CONTRACTING AND TRADING
- Senior Construction Manager & Logistics Manager
2013 - 2016
KHAYYAT CONTRACTING AND TRADING, ( Head Office: QATAR)
Senior Construction Manager / Logistics Manager MOROCCO)
Project : Design and Built for Palace for Emir of the State of Qatar -
Ifrane, Morocco/ Main Palace-Majlis- Six Chalets-SPA-Ancillary
buildings/ build-Up area around 25,000 square meter in 20 Hectares of
and Germany company.
land (USD 600 Million)
01 January 1961
* Reviewing and coordinating technical subjects related to the
construction Instructing and Guiding to compliance of regulations,
norms and requirements implementations
* Managing Sites Engineering, subcontractors and Construction
* Supervising, consulting and managing the above stated Projects until this date.
* Preforming management activities such as organizing, directing and heading Management progress and technical meetings. Monitoring, advising and commenting on Schedules as well progress of work.
* Communicating with a range of people including the consulting, subcontractors, suppliers, the public and workforce.
* Making safety inspection of the site when work is underway and ensuring regulations relating to health, safety and the environment
(HSE) are adhered to.
* Preparing the site and liaising with other construction professionals such as architects, engineers, buyers, estimators and surveyors before construction work starts.
* Developing the program of work and strategy for making the project happen.
* Planning ahead to prevent problems on site before they occur, for example, planning the delivery and storage of equipment and materials Direct, optimize and coordinate full order cycle.
* Liaise and negotiate with suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers.
* Keep track of quality, quantity, stock levels, delivery times, transport costs and efficiency.
* Arrange warehouse, catalog goods, plan routes and process shipments.
* Resolve any arising problems or complaints.
* Supervise, coach and train warehouse workforce.
* Meet cost, productivity, and accuracy and timeliness targets.
-
Al Khayyat contrating and Trading Company
- Senior Construction Manager
2013 - 2016
-
CADAGUA S.A
- Construction Manager
2012 - 2013
Client: O.C.P SA
PMC: JACOBS Engineering.
Project: 75,800 M3 / Day SWRO desalination plant project at Jorf Lasfar
Morocco. ( USD 200 Million )
Responsibilities:
* charge for the entire construction (civil and mechanical Activities and coordination between many subcontractors, I am preparing the work Schedule and I am in charge of the works inspection include
steel reinforced, Concrete ...etc.
* Schedule the project in logical steps and budget time required to meet deadline.
* Determine labor requirement and dispatch workers to construction sites.
* Inspect and review projects to monitor compliance with building and
safety code and other regulations.
* Study job specifications to determine appropriate construction methods.
-
Head Office
- Senior Infrastructure Manager - Development
2007 - 2011
,forest, Beach apartments and Forest villas, Golf club and, 2- 5-star
Hotel.- Tangier- Morocco (USD/1.5 Billion)
Responsibilities:
* Primary person to liaise and manage the technical interface matters with Parcel Developers.
* Align priorities to ensure that coordination of design, deliverables, and construction management efforts are achieved from the Developers side.
* Forward and clarify guidelines in respect of Developers design information as per international and local regulation.
* Review & monitor Developers concept designs, design developments, planning / permitting and approvals issuance.
* Monitor Developers construction schedules progress. :
* Charge for the entire infrastructure and Shell and core for Beach Villas
(Road, sewage line, electrical, Telecom network And STP etc.)
* Coordination between many contractors, checking of the contractors daily and weekly progress,
* Providing all cost evaluation according to the Local market
* Providing comparison between International and local Norms
* Reviewing to provide feedback on the infrastructure and Buildings
RFP.....Etc.
-
Dodsal Engineering and Construction Pte. Ltd
- Construction Manager
2006 - 2007
Client QP (Qatar Petroleum) - (USD/1.2 Billion).
Project: Qatar Petro's sea water cooling Project -Phase 2 at Ras Lafan
Industrial City which Comprises of 2 pump houses. 2.45m-4.0m dia.77
Km long FRP Pipeline With Crossings and Receiving Basin, Discharge channel, Outfall Structure, Workshop Building, 220 Kv. Switchgear
Building, operation building, LLCC Building.
Responsibilities:
* Directly responsible for the overall direction and coordination of the Sub- contractor works on site, by participating in constructability reviews for the construction works.
* Review and approve the pre-qualification of main / sub-contractors, vendors and suppliers.
* Establish procedures for the evaluation & management of change orders and sub-contractor claims. Review contractor proposals and negotiate & formalize contract variations.
* Review and monitor project close-out activities associated with cost and
contractual issues.
* Expedite and monitor the progress of the separate contractors and advise corrective action to be taken to resolve slippages, problems and potential delays to the construction of the work.
* Resolve field conflicts and problems in respect of building contractors. charge for the entire construction (civil and mechanical Activities and coordination between many subcontractors, I am preparing the work
Schedule and I am in charge of the works inspection include steel
reinforced, Concrete ...etc.
* Schedule the project in logical steps and budget time required to meet deadline.
* Determine labor requirement and dispatch workers to construction sites.
* Charge for the construction of the labor camp included the STP building for 10,000.00 workers.
-
TECHNIP
- Civil superintend
Paris
2004 - 2006
Civil Superintend
Client ADCO- Abu Dhabi
Project: North East Phase 1 development project-pipeline project-
Comprising network of pipelines ranging to approx. 724 km of onshore
With diameters from 20 inch. To 3 inch. Located in Dabbiya and Rumaitha Oil Fields - Abu Dhabi (U.A.E) project also includes 15 km of offshore And shallow water pipeline. (USD/800Million)
Responsibilities:
* Completes construction projects by planning, organizing, and
controlling projects; completing quality inspections; supervising sub-
contractors and staff.
* Liaise with the site manager regarding client requirement.
* Handling the weekly progress meeting.
* Prepare the daily and weekly construction report.
* Assist in resources planning to meet construction schedule.
* Supervisor the delivery and distribution of materials on site.
* Supervise the quality of the work as per the standard and
specification requirement.
-
GILTEK Morocco S.a.r.l of MASMER B.V
- Site Manager
2000 - 2003
Client: Maroc Telecom.
Project: Realization of 670 lattice tower for GSM stations. Realization of
250 Monopoles GSM stations (USD 150 Million)
Responsibilities:
* Directly responsible for the overall direction and coordination of the contractor works on site, by participating in constructability reviews for the construction works.
* Assist the Senior Project Manager to align the team's priorities to ensure close coordination of design, procurement and construction management efforts are achieved.
* Ensure coordination of management of cost, schedule and quality performance is in compliance with contractual requirements.
* Review and approve the pre-qualification of main / sub-contractors, vendors and suppliers.
* Provides strategy in respect of planning, programming and look- ahead activities.
* Manage the post contract administration activities and provide interpretations of the post contract clauses and conditions.
* Review and monitor project close-out activities associated with cost and contractual issues.
-
COMBINATIONS (MPCC)
- MANNESMANN PIPELINE CONTRACTOR
1997 - 1999
Spread Boss.
Client: PGN Indonesia
Project: 508 km of 28 inch pipeline gas transmission and distribution project. Gersik-Duri,
Sumatra/Indonesia. (USD 2.5 Billion).
Responsibilities
* Provides strategy in respect of planning, programming and look-ahead activities.
* Prepare and reviewing the entire RFP special for the machineries.
* Review and approve the pre-qualification of main / sub-contractors, vendors and suppliers.
* Charge for the weekly and monthly progress report.
* Insist and prepare the quality and HSE procedure with the QA/QC department.
* Reviewing the Pre-commissioning, commissioning and testing documents.
* Responsible of civil and mechanical activities included the pump stations, road crossing, rivers crossing and horizontal drilling ....etc.
-
DRIBINA S.A
- QC-Laboratory Manager
1996 - 1997
Responsibilities,
* In charge for all QC procedures and laboratory testing (earthwork, soil, and concrete....etc.)
* Develop the mix design of concrete, asphalt and soil cement....etc.
* Coordinate. Supervise and inspect subcontractors work activities.
* Communicate directly with owner's representatives on matters of quality.
-
MANNESMANN
- Civil Engineer
1995 - 1996
Client: Société Chérifienne de Pétrole (SCP)
Project: 14'' Pipeline connecting the terminal in Mohammedia with the Refinery in Sidi Kacem, Morocco
(USD 600 Million).
Responsibilities,
* Coordination of workforces comprising different disciplines such as mechanical, piping and civil crews.
* Coordinate. Supervise and inspect subcontractors work activity.
* Prepare a daily and weekly progress activity.
* In charge for the dispatch of the materials and machineries for all site project.
-
PERINI INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
- QC Manager assistant
1992 - 1995
Client: SAMIR
Project: Building three 750.000-barrel crude oil storage tanks refinery Mohammadia- Morocco.
(USD 300 Million).
Responsibilities,
* Inspection of civil work included earth work related to the installation of stone columns for subterranean soil improvement.
* Prepare the design asphalt and concrete mix design as per the American standards (ASTM - AASHTO....Etc.).
* In charge for all laboratories testing Machines and the calibration of the concrete and asphalt batching plants.
* Prepare daily and weekly inspection program.
* In charge for inspection the placement of reinforced concrete to build foundation, box culverts, and surface drainage structures, and installation of the asphalt to pave roads.
* Responsible for the inspection of mechanical work such a welding, painting, and dimension al measurement checking that pertained to steel tank and piping system construction.
* Prepare written reports that described the condition of work and the amount of progress during time intervals of various length.
-
Head office
- QC Manager assistant & Field Engineer
1990 - 1991
QC Manager assistant./ Field Engineer.
Project: New radio relay station for the voice of America located in Briech Morocco.
Responsibilities,
* Coordinate. Supervise and inspect subcontractors work activities.
* Supervise quality control laboratory technicians for testing concrete, soils, block, mortar, aggregates and asphalt.
* Develop asphalt pavement mix designs.
* Communicate directly with owners' representatives on matters of quality.
* Prepare reports for all testing described above.
* Organize and control field activities.
-
PERINI INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
- QC Manager assistant
1986 - 1989
Client: U.S.A NAVY.
Project: Various Poll Facilities, North Africa Construct Support Facilities.
Responsibilities,
* Keep fully informed of all aspects of the work, the drawings, specifications and material to be inspected or tested.
* Implement the program for inspecting, testing and controlling all work required by specifications and directives
* Review and approve material substitution in consultation with the quality control manager.
* Assist in monitoring compliance with contract obligations on safety program, security program and health standards.
* Prepare quality control and other reports as directed by the quality control manager.
* Monitor and review quality control and other reports generated by assigned personnel.
* Execute duties outlined in the quality control procedures and additional duties as assigned by the quality control manager.
* Maintain communication with the Q/C Manager. Make regular reports, on his quality control activities. Provide information and recommendations.
* Assist the Q/C Manager in developing adequate control procedures.
* Inform the Q/C Manager of possible and actual problems and assist in resolution.
-
Head office
- Assistant
1985 - 1986
LPEE (Laboratory Public for testing and design) (Head office: second degree for the construction laboratory testing. ( test lab Technician )
Responsibilities,
* In charge for all testing lab (Graduation- limit atterberg , sand equivalent - los angles, water test...Etc.)
* Prepare Asphalt, concrete and soil cement mix design.
* Inspection and supervise the government project around all Morocco.
-
SARL And BCT Company
- Managing Director
1984 - maintenant
Training in nuclear nondestructive density test.
) - Construction Management
( Owner of the Company ) - Develop asphalt pavement, concrete mix design and welding
Construction for the residential Villas, Government project and (American standard -ACI - ASTM- AASHTO)
Industrial project etc
