Ahmed BOUTALEB

Mes compétences :

Construction Management

concrete mix design

Welding

GEOGRAPHICAL EXPERIENCE

Preforming management

heading Management

Negotiating with Suppliers

Route Planning

Construction site

close coordination

manage the technical interface

the overall direction

Earthworks

Quality Control

design

Asphalt

Procurement

Contract Management

Electricity Supply > Transmission & Distribution

Reinforced Concrete

the inspection

management of change orders and sub

Develop asphalt pavement

Develop the mix design

soil cement mix design

Communication Skills

Engineering Consultancy

Project Management

manage companies

Microsoft Schedule

ExpEDite