Menu

Ahmed BOUTALEB

TANGER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Construction Management
concrete mix design
Welding
GEOGRAPHICAL EXPERIENCE
Preforming management
heading Management
Negotiating with Suppliers
Route Planning
Construction site
close coordination
manage the technical interface
the overall direction
Earthworks
Quality Control
design
Asphalt
Procurement
Contract Management
Electricity Supply > Transmission & Distribution
Reinforced Concrete
the inspection
management of change orders and sub
Develop asphalt pavement
Develop the mix design
soil cement mix design
Communication Skills
Engineering Consultancy
Project Management
manage companies
Microsoft Schedule
ExpEDite

Entreprises

  • KHAYYAT CONTRACTING AND TRADING - Senior Construction Manager & Logistics Manager

    2013 - 2016 NATIONALITY
    KHAYYAT CONTRACTING AND TRADING, ( Head Office: QATAR) Driver license : Class B ( U.A.E -
    Senior Construction Manager / Logistics Manager MOROCCO)
    Project : Design and Built for Palace for Emir of the State of Qatar -
    Ifrane, Morocco/ Main Palace-Majlis- Six Chalets-SPA-Ancillary GEOGRAPHICAL EXPERIENCE:

    buildings/ build-Up area around 25,000 square meter in 20 Hectares of Middle East- Asia - Morocco with American
    and Germany company.
    land (USD 600 Million)
    DATE OF BIRTH:
    Responsibilities: 01 January 1961

    * Reviewing and coordinating technical subjects related to the EMAIL ADDRESS:
    construction Instructing and Guiding to compliance of regulations, boutaleb.ahmed@gmail.com

    norms and requirements implementations MARITAL STATUS:
    Married + 3 Children
    * Managing Sites Engineering, subcontractors and Construction
    Team. CONTACT NUMBERS:
    +212 6 61 78 72 46
    * Supervising, consulting and managing the above stated Projects until this date.

    * Preforming management activities such as organizing, directing and heading Management progress and technical meetings. Monitoring, advising and commenting on Schedules as well progress of work.

    1

    * Communicating with a range of people including the consulting, subcontractors, suppliers, the public and workforce.

    * Making safety inspection of the site when work is underway and ensuring regulations relating to health, safety and the environment
    (HSE) are adhered to.

    * Preparing the site and liaising with other construction professionals such as architects, engineers, buyers, estimators and surveyors before construction work starts.

    * Developing the program of work and strategy for making the project happen.

    * Planning ahead to prevent problems on site before they occur, for example, planning the delivery and storage of equipment and materials Direct, optimize and coordinate full order cycle.

    * Liaise and negotiate with suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers.

    * Keep track of quality, quantity, stock levels, delivery times, transport costs and efficiency.

    * Arrange warehouse, catalog goods, plan routes and process shipments.

    * Resolve any arising problems or complaints.

    * Supervise, coach and train warehouse workforce.

    * Meet cost, productivity, and accuracy and timeliness targets.

  • Al Khayyat contrating and Trading Company - Senior Construction Manager

    2013 - 2016

  • CADAGUA S.A - Construction Manager

    2012 - 2013 Client: O.C.P SA
    PMC: JACOBS Engineering.
    Project: 75,800 M3 / Day SWRO desalination plant project at Jorf Lasfar
    Morocco. ( USD 200 Million )

    Responsibilities:
    * charge for the entire construction (civil and mechanical Activities and coordination between many subcontractors, I am preparing the work Schedule and I am in charge of the works inspection include
    steel reinforced, Concrete ...etc.
    * Schedule the project in logical steps and budget time required to meet deadline.
    * Determine labor requirement and dispatch workers to construction sites.
    * Inspect and review projects to monitor compliance with building and
    safety code and other regulations.

    * Study job specifications to determine appropriate construction methods.

  • Head Office - Senior Infrastructure Manager - Development

    2007 - 2011 ,forest, Beach apartments and Forest villas, Golf club and, 2- 5-star
    Hotel.- Tangier- Morocco (USD/1.5 Billion)

    Responsibilities:
    * Primary person to liaise and manage the technical interface matters with Parcel Developers.
    * Align priorities to ensure that coordination of design, deliverables, and construction management efforts are achieved from the Developers side.
    * Forward and clarify guidelines in respect of Developers design information as per international and local regulation.
    * Review & monitor Developers concept designs, design developments, planning / permitting and approvals issuance.
    * Monitor Developers construction schedules progress. :
    * Charge for the entire infrastructure and Shell and core for Beach Villas
    (Road, sewage line, electrical, Telecom network And STP etc.)
    * Coordination between many contractors, checking of the contractors daily and weekly progress,
    * Providing all cost evaluation according to the Local market
    * Providing comparison between International and local Norms
    * Reviewing to provide feedback on the infrastructure and Buildings
    RFP.....Etc.

  • Dodsal Engineering and Construction Pte. Ltd - Construction Manager

    2006 - 2007 Client QP (Qatar Petroleum) - (USD/1.2 Billion).
    Project: Qatar Petro's sea water cooling Project -Phase 2 at Ras Lafan
    Industrial City which Comprises of 2 pump houses. 2.45m-4.0m dia.77
    Km long FRP Pipeline With Crossings and Receiving Basin, Discharge channel, Outfall Structure, Workshop Building, 220 Kv. Switchgear
    Building, operation building, LLCC Building.

    Responsibilities:
    * Directly responsible for the overall direction and coordination of the Sub- contractor works on site, by participating in constructability reviews for the construction works.
    * Review and approve the pre-qualification of main / sub-contractors, vendors and suppliers.
    * Establish procedures for the evaluation & management of change orders and sub-contractor claims. Review contractor proposals and negotiate & formalize contract variations.
    * Review and monitor project close-out activities associated with cost and
    contractual issues.
    * Expedite and monitor the progress of the separate contractors and advise corrective action to be taken to resolve slippages, problems and potential delays to the construction of the work.
    * Resolve field conflicts and problems in respect of building contractors. charge for the entire construction (civil and mechanical Activities and coordination between many subcontractors, I am preparing the work
    Schedule and I am in charge of the works inspection include steel
    reinforced, Concrete ...etc.

    * Schedule the project in logical steps and budget time required to meet deadline.

    * Determine labor requirement and dispatch workers to construction sites.
    * Charge for the construction of the labor camp included the STP building for 10,000.00 workers.

  • TECHNIP - Civil superintend

    Paris 2004 - 2006 Civil Superintend
    Client ADCO- Abu Dhabi
    Project: North East Phase 1 development project-pipeline project-
    Comprising network of pipelines ranging to approx. 724 km of onshore
    With diameters from 20 inch. To 3 inch. Located in Dabbiya and Rumaitha Oil Fields - Abu Dhabi (U.A.E) project also includes 15 km of offshore And shallow water pipeline. (USD/800Million)

    Responsibilities:
    * Completes construction projects by planning, organizing, and
    controlling projects; completing quality inspections; supervising sub-
    contractors and staff.
    * Liaise with the site manager regarding client requirement.
    * Handling the weekly progress meeting.
    * Prepare the daily and weekly construction report.
    * Assist in resources planning to meet construction schedule.
    * Supervisor the delivery and distribution of materials on site.
    * Supervise the quality of the work as per the standard and
    specification requirement.

  • GILTEK Morocco S.a.r.l of MASMER B.V - Site Manager

    2000 - 2003 Client: Maroc Telecom.
    Project: Realization of 670 lattice tower for GSM stations. Realization of
    250 Monopoles GSM stations (USD 150 Million)

    Responsibilities:

    * Directly responsible for the overall direction and coordination of the contractor works on site, by participating in constructability reviews for the construction works.

    * Assist the Senior Project Manager to align the team's priorities to ensure close coordination of design, procurement and construction management efforts are achieved.
    * Ensure coordination of management of cost, schedule and quality performance is in compliance with contractual requirements.
    * Review and approve the pre-qualification of main / sub-contractors, vendors and suppliers.
    * Provides strategy in respect of planning, programming and look- ahead activities.
    * Manage the post contract administration activities and provide interpretations of the post contract clauses and conditions.
    * Review and monitor project close-out activities associated with cost and contractual issues.

  • COMBINATIONS (MPCC) - MANNESMANN PIPELINE CONTRACTOR

    1997 - 1999 Spread Boss.
    Client: PGN Indonesia
    Project: 508 km of 28 inch pipeline gas transmission and distribution project. Gersik-Duri,
    Sumatra/Indonesia. (USD 2.5 Billion).

    Responsibilities

    * Provides strategy in respect of planning, programming and look-ahead activities.
    * Prepare and reviewing the entire RFP special for the machineries.
    * Review and approve the pre-qualification of main / sub-contractors, vendors and suppliers.
    * Charge for the weekly and monthly progress report.
    * Insist and prepare the quality and HSE procedure with the QA/QC department.
    * Reviewing the Pre-commissioning, commissioning and testing documents.
    * Responsible of civil and mechanical activities included the pump stations, road crossing, rivers crossing and horizontal drilling ....etc.

  • DRIBINA S.A - QC-Laboratory Manager

    1996 - 1997 Responsibilities,

    * In charge for all QC procedures and laboratory testing (earthwork, soil, and concrete....etc.)
    * Develop the mix design of concrete, asphalt and soil cement....etc.
    * Coordinate. Supervise and inspect subcontractors work activities.

    * Communicate directly with owner's representatives on matters of quality.

  • MANNESMANN - Civil Engineer

    1995 - 1996 Client: Société Chérifienne de Pétrole (SCP)
    Project: 14'' Pipeline connecting the terminal in Mohammedia with the Refinery in Sidi Kacem, Morocco
    (USD 600 Million).

    Responsibilities,

    * Coordination of workforces comprising different disciplines such as mechanical, piping and civil crews.
    * Coordinate. Supervise and inspect subcontractors work activity.
    * Prepare a daily and weekly progress activity.
    * In charge for the dispatch of the materials and machineries for all site project.

  • PERINI INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION - QC Manager assistant

    1992 - 1995 Client: SAMIR
    Project: Building three 750.000-barrel crude oil storage tanks refinery Mohammadia- Morocco.
    (USD 300 Million).

    Responsibilities,

    * Inspection of civil work included earth work related to the installation of stone columns for subterranean soil improvement.
    * Prepare the design asphalt and concrete mix design as per the American standards (ASTM - AASHTO....Etc.).
    * In charge for all laboratories testing Machines and the calibration of the concrete and asphalt batching plants.
    * Prepare daily and weekly inspection program.
    * In charge for inspection the placement of reinforced concrete to build foundation, box culverts, and surface drainage structures, and installation of the asphalt to pave roads.
    * Responsible for the inspection of mechanical work such a welding, painting, and dimension al measurement checking that pertained to steel tank and piping system construction.
    * Prepare written reports that described the condition of work and the amount of progress during time intervals of various length.

  • Head office - QC Manager assistant & Field Engineer

    1990 - 1991 QC Manager assistant./ Field Engineer.
    Project: New radio relay station for the voice of America located in Briech Morocco.
    Responsibilities,

    * Coordinate. Supervise and inspect subcontractors work activities.

    * Supervise quality control laboratory technicians for testing concrete, soils, block, mortar, aggregates and asphalt.
    * Develop asphalt pavement mix designs.
    * Communicate directly with owners' representatives on matters of quality.
    * Prepare reports for all testing described above.
    * Organize and control field activities.

  • PERINI INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION - QC Manager assistant

    1986 - 1989 Client: U.S.A NAVY.
    Project: Various Poll Facilities, North Africa Construct Support Facilities.

    Responsibilities,

    * Keep fully informed of all aspects of the work, the drawings, specifications and material to be inspected or tested.
    * Implement the program for inspecting, testing and controlling all work required by specifications and directives
    * Review and approve material substitution in consultation with the quality control manager.
    * Assist in monitoring compliance with contract obligations on safety program, security program and health standards.
    * Prepare quality control and other reports as directed by the quality control manager.
    * Monitor and review quality control and other reports generated by assigned personnel.
    * Execute duties outlined in the quality control procedures and additional duties as assigned by the quality control manager.
    * Maintain communication with the Q/C Manager. Make regular reports, on his quality control activities. Provide information and recommendations.
    * Assist the Q/C Manager in developing adequate control procedures.
    * Inform the Q/C Manager of possible and actual problems and assist in resolution.

  • Head office - Assistant

    1985 - 1986 LPEE (Laboratory Public for testing and design) (Head office: second degree for the construction laboratory testing. ( test lab Technician )
    Responsibilities,

    * In charge for all testing lab (Graduation- limit atterberg , sand equivalent - los angles, water test...Etc.)
    * Prepare Asphalt, concrete and soil cement mix design.
    * Inspection and supervise the government project around all Morocco.

  • SARL And BCT Company - Managing Director

    1984 - maintenant Training in nuclear nondestructive density test.
    ) - Construction Management
    ( Owner of the Company ) - Develop asphalt pavement, concrete mix design and welding
    Construction for the residential Villas, Government project and (American standard -ACI - ASTM- AASHTO)
    Industrial project etc

    NATIONALITY

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :