Ahmed MAHBOUBI

Oil & gas
- Electrical supervisor
maintenant
Sonatrach
- ELECTRICAL SUPERVISOR
2008 - 2013
* Assists Technicians in their work, by examining individual components or circuits to identify faults, carrying out various electrical tests, providing technical instructions and inspecting completed repair work to ensure functional operation of appliances. ;
* Perform and record electrical maintenance activities as required by the planned maintenance system and ensure compliance to Electrical Safety Rules and Permit to Work (PTW) system. ;
* Responsible for the maintenance of electrical installation in the plant ;
* Day to day supervision of a team of electricians and apprentices ;
* Lead and motivate a team of electricians to produce quality work. ;
* Providing technical assistance concerning the fitting, maintenance and restoration of electrical machineries whenever required. ;
* Ensuring the proper maintenance of electrical equipments with adherence to safety norms and regulations. ;
* Making work schedules, assigning work and training other electricians. ;
* Motivating electricians to increase their productivity and meeting deadlines. ;
* Supervises electricians and trades helpers in the repair, maintenance and installation of electrical systems. ;
* Motivate electricians to increase their productivity and meet work goals. ;
* Ensure the proper maintenance of equipment, compliance with electrical codes and adherence to safety regulations. ;
Sonatrach
- ELECTRICAL SUPERVISOR
2007 - 2008
* Commissioning and revamping of boosting project. Installation of three turbo-compressors Nuevo Pignone
MS5002C centrifugal compressor BCL606-3/A MK5
* In charge of comments of all Electrical commissioning documents.
Review of commissioning ;
* Prepare of requirements for temporary equipment to facilitate Commissioning/Start-Up activities.
Responsible for the preparation of Electrical OTP's,
Participate for the preparation of Process OTP's,
Participate on the Preparation on the Commissioning data Base
Assist planning Engineer to establish Commissioning/Start-Up network priorities and durations
Compilation of Commissioning Dossiers and Handover Documents.
Review pre-commissioning dossier and database done by Construction Contractor
Ensure that adequate care and maintenance/preservation procedure of equipment
* Coordinate meetings between CLIENT and the Contractors Prepare weekly and monthly progress reports and work completion ;
* Revision of the final documentation "As built" issued by contractors ;
DOLPHIN ENERGY LIMITED
- ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN
2006 - 2007
* Testing and Commissioning of Switch gears, Transformers ;
* Switch gear sequence testing, Function testing, Control checking, ;
* Loop checking, Protection testing by Primary and Secondary injection testing.
Interface and Instrument Relay panel checking.
Generator and auxiliaries pre-commissioning, Protection testing, and Synchro checking and Load testing.
*Transformer Ratio checking, Oil checking, Temperature device and cooling system checking and protection testing.
* CT/PT ratio checking, Polarity checking, Magnetization checking. ;
* Control circuit checking, Loop checking, Alarm testing, Calibration for meters and Transducers, Protection Relay testing and setting, Hi pot testing. ;
* Involved for preparation of punch-list, test certificate for cables and equipments.
*Make sure the electrical connections and instrument connections as per vendor drawings, approved AFC drawings and operational requirements.
* Involved for checking and inspection of equipment installation, cable installation and verification of utility system as per client specification. ;
Dolphin energy limited qatar
- Electrical technician
2006 - 2007
• Operation and maintenance for On-shore LNG Gas processing Trains, Utilities, Power generation, Storage and Loading facilities, and Gas processing & compression facilities.
•Routine, Preventive, Corrective and Breakdown maintenance, Troubleshooting and testing for all plant electrical systems and equipments such as : Generators (STG), Transformers, HV/LV Switch gears, Circuit breakers (ACB/VCB/GCB), HV/ LV Motors, Motor starter modules, Protection Relay, UPS and Batteries, Cathodic protection systems, Plant lightings, Power distribution etc.
Sonatrach
- SENIOR ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN
1990 - 2006
* Carry out all preventive/routine and corrective maintenance ;
* Responsible for the day-to-day operation and maintenance of all electrical equipment
* Isolation/De-Isolation of electrical equipment on specific instruction after taking the necessary certification. ;
* Assemble, install, test, and maintain electrical or electronic wiring, equipment, appliances, apparatus, and fixtures, using hand tools and power tools. ;
* Diagnose malfunctioning systems, apparatus, and components, using test equipment and hand tools, to locate the cause of a breakdown and correct the problem. ;
* Inspect electrical systems, equipment, and components to identify hazards, defects, and the need for adjustment or repair, and to ensure compliance with codes. ;
* Test electrical systems and continuity of circuits in electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures, using testing devices such as ohmmeters, voltmeters, and oscilloscopes, to ensure compatibility and safety of system. ;
* Diagnoses cause of electrical or mechanical malfunction or failure of operational equipment and performs preventative and corrective maintenance.
References: Mr. Mohammed sulaiman Maintenance Manager dolphin energy Qatar
E-mail : mohammed.sulaiman@dolphinenergy.com
Mr Nizar saeed Electrical superintendent dolphin energy Qatar
E-mail: Nizar.saeed@dolphinenergy.com