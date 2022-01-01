Akli MEZAOUR

Personal Information



Father’s Name : Mr. MEZAOUR

First Name : Akli

Gender : Male

Residence : Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Contact No : 00601127666575.

Language known :

Kabylie (Maternal language)

Arabic ((Tribe language)),



English and French

Email id : akli.algerie@yahoo.fr



Academic Qualification



- Baccalaureate diploma of secondary education in Science of Nature and Life.

- Study in Commercial Sciences at the University of Boumerdes Algeria .

-2004 - 2007: study in Industrial Maintenance to the Institute technology and electromechanical (ITEEM) .

- 02/07/2007: graduation " Senior Technician in Industrial Maintenance Fifth qualification level sustained with Congratulations 16 /20 .



Training and Internships:



- October 2004 / October 2007: practical Internship within the company German Algerian Linde Gas Algeria (ext. ENGI: national Enterprise of production and distribution of industrial gases, unit of Reghaia) .

Title of the topic of end-of-study: « failure analysis of a rotating machine by the FMEA methods »



The practical Internship is based on:

* A study well detail on the American method FMEA (Analysis of Modes of failures, their effects and their criticality) ,

* Application of the FMEA method on a string of production of CO2 and Nitrogen which this composed of an asynchronous motor, coupling , air compressor centrifugal, multiplier of speeds and a turbine .

* Maintenance Part .



- Training on Software of the GMAO (CMMS) "Maintenance Management assisted by the Computer"

- Training in the French language at the French Cultural Center ( CCF ) ,

- Training in the English language at the Exellencia Training Center ,

- Technical Training; Hyundai ALGERIA, IVECO, ATLAS COPCO and NISSAN,

- Training in the quality management system ISO 9001:2008,

- Training in the health and safety management system OHSAS 18001 ,

- Training in the in the environmental management system ISO 14001 ,

- Participate in the training of first responders and/or first aid.

- Training at INTERNATIONAL TRAINING INSTITUTE ( Kuala Lumpur MALAYSIA) in :

« The creative leadership in the modern institute »,

« The Advanced skills and reports writing »,

« The modern practices in tenders and contracts management »,

« Modern methods for financial and government accounting»,

« The Advanced project management»,

« The monitoring and auditing system for the financial embezzlement »,

« Advanced office management and executive secretarial ».

« The modern secretary and office management ».



Professional Experience:



October 2004 / October 2007: practical Internship within Linde Gas Algeria.

August 2008 - October 30,2013: I have occupied the post of Technician in Maintenance, at the leadership level Logistics and Maintenance (Service Methods) and within the of Electrical Assembly and Works Company KAHRAKIB subsidiary of SONELGAZ Group.

Technical interpretation of the catalogs of spare parts of of the company’s cars, trucks and machinery (crane,bull,forklift truck ... .) , following up and ordering of spare parts,their purchase and the store in the store.

Establish the programs of interventions and repairs at the level of our maintenance workshops

Strive to the optimisation and the organisation of work

Attend the coordination meeting with the Director General, the technical executives and head of services (beginning of each week).

Participate in the development of the budget business with the Director General and head of services

Establish the instrument panels of equipment (rate of capital assets and availability of materials on building sites).

Analysis the data from the controls (measures, readings, indicators, ...) for the improvement content,

Participate in the development of specifications of the book of conditions of the tender in collaboration with all the technical services for the acquisition of hardware

Study and determine the procedures to follow and the operating modes of the preventive and curative maintenance

Technical Study and



Mes compétences :

FMEA

quality management

failure analysis

Planned Maintenance

Office Management

Microsoft Works

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows Vista

Microsoft Windows 9x

Maintenance Management

Logistics

Industrial Maintenance

Ignition

ISO 900X Standard

Health and Safety

External Audit

Computer Assisted Maintenance

Audit

Advanced project management