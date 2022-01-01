Menu

Al JEAN-JACQUES (MENNILLO)

  • AL-MUHARRAQ GROUP LTD
  • CFO

2, Rue RAYNAUD 17460 RIOUX

En résumé

As a Financial Consultant within our commercial real estate division, I have a joint reporting structure to the heads of Finance and Sales. My main i'm supporting the business development teams in providing financial insight to assist their investment, customer targeting, and pricing decisions. As someone with strong financial and commercial acumen, I'm a pivotal team member expected to contribute toward the continual development of our data management processes.

    Direction générale | 2, Rue RAYNAUD 17460 RIOUX 1999 - maintenant We have an authorization from Al-Muharraq Group to source reliable project /business owners that have profitable outstanding projects that need funding and that generate expected ROI 2.5% - 3% per annum.

