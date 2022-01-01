Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alaeddine KHALFA
Ajouter
Alaeddine KHALFA
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Science des matériaux
Caractérisation des matériaux
Matériaux composites
Entreprises
école centrale Nantes / Faurecia
- R & D
2015 - maintenant
Formations
ecole centrale nantes (nantes)
nantes
2014 - 2015