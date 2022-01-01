Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alain BRUNEAU
Ajouter
Alain BRUNEAU
Montreuil
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Acoss
- Manager en Système d'Information
Montreuil
1995 - maintenant
Questel
- Ingénieur Système
1990 - 1995
Formations
Ecole Ingénieur EPSI (Montpellier)
Montpellier
1986 - 1989
COURS BARONNAT
Grenoble
1984 - 1986
BTS
Lycée Jeanne D'Arc
Le Peage De Roussillon
1981 - 1984
Baccalauréat
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel