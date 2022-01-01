Alain BUMILLER-DUBOIS

-
Saipem
- Cost Control Manager
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2013 - maintenant
BONGA NW - Nigeria
Deep Offshore - Flowlines, Jumper, Umbilical fabrication & installation
Turnover 220 M€
-
Saipem sa
- Cost Control Manager
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2010 - 2013
Tangier Med 2 - Morocco
TMBYS, Joint-Venture with Bouygues BI & Bouygues TP
Turnover 500 M€
-
Snamprogetti Canada
- Deputy Project Control Manager
2009 - 2010
Canaport LNG Terminal Project - St John, NB - Canada
( Joint-Venture SNC SNAM - Turnover 950 M CAD )
-
Saipem sa
- Administration & Finance Manager
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2004 - 2009
Fos Cavaou LNG Terminal Project – France - (Joint-Venture, Turnover 500 M€)
Organisation and co-ordination of the Financial and Administrative activity of the JV (2 persons in head office + 8 persons on site),
Client invoicing, balance sheet, monthly reporting, treasury, foreign currency hedging
Relation with auditors, financial, tax, and accounting departments,
Follow-up of insurance matters, sub-contractors and suppliers invoicing
Site administration and local purchasing, site personnel recruitement & management.
-
Saipem sa
- Administration Finance Control Manager
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2002 - 2004
Offshore Construction Yards Business Unit (Turnover 300 M€)
Organisation and co-ordination of the Financial activity of the Business Unit (10 persons in head office + 10 persons on site),
Co-ordination for elaboration of annual budget, updating , monthly reporting, balance sheet, for Angola, Congo, Cameroon, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Libya, Great Britain and USA activities of the BU,
Relation with auditors, financial, tax, and accounting departments,
Follow-up of legal and tax matters for the different companies,
Follow-up of computers system department development.
-
Bouygues-Offshore / Saipem sa
- Financial Controller
1999 - 2002
Portuguese speaking Africa Area (Turnover 100 M€)
Organisation and co-ordination of the cost control for two companies in Angola (3 persons in head office + 4 persons on site),
Compliance of the group cost control procedure,
Co-ordination for elaboration of annual budget and updating,
Reporting of cost control board,
Financial and foreign exchange transactions,
Co-ordination for elaboration of balance sheet,
Relation with auditors, financial department and accounting department,
Follow-up of legal matters and tax for the two companies in Angola,
Follow-up of computer system department development.
-
Bouygues-Offshore
- Cost Control Supervisor
Paris
1995 - 1999
Equipment Department and Marine Operations
Organisation and co-ordination of the cost control division activity
(6 persons),
Compliance of the group cost control procedure,
Co-ordination for elaboration of annual budget and updating,
Reporting of cost control board and investment board,
Financial and foreign exchange transactions,
Control and sign purchase orders of the department,
Control and sign investment invoices for payment,
Co-ordination for elaboration of balance sheet,
Relation with auditors, financial department and accounting department,
Follow up of computer system department development,
Cost control of General Services Department in head-office.
-
Bouygues-Offshore
- Treasury Officer
Paris
1994 - 1995
Treasury Department in head office
Foreign currency treasury : foreign exchange transaction, exchange position for projects,
French Franc daily treasury,
Monthly and annual treasury forecast,
Treasury board - non operation revenues and expenses.
-
Camom
- Administration & Finance Officer
1992 - 1994
CAMOM Provence Agency
Carrying out of the group cost control procedures,
Elaboration of annual budget and updating,
Monthly cost-control board and reporting,
Treasury forecast,
Personnel management (250 persons),
Control of local accounting,
Client invoicing and follow up.
-
Bouygues-Offshore
- Cost Control & Finance Officer
Paris
1990 - 1992
Botas Marmara LNG Terminal Project - Turkey (Turnover 200 M$ over 3 years)
Updating of the "objective" budget,
Elaboration and carrying-out of local cost-control procedures,
In charge of France Treasury (franc and dollar) and local Treasury,
Elaboration of monthly cost analyses,
Client invoicing.
-
Bouygues-Offshore
- Administration & Finance Officer
Paris
1988 - 1989
Revamping of an oil terminal & tank erection (Port-Gentil, Gamba - Gabon)
Elaboration of projects "objective budgets",
Elaboration and carrying-out of local cost-control and book-keeping procedures,
Monthly cost analyses,
In charge of local treasury,
Client invoicing and follow-up,
Relation with local administrations, taxes, customs, immigration,
Management of the camp.
-
Bouygues-Offshore
- Cost Controller
Paris
1987 - 1988
Nissco (Lagos – Nigeria)
Responsible for 6 Nigerian Cost-Controllers,
Carrying-out of the Group cost-control procedures and training of local staff,
Monthly projects cost analyses: French part / local part,
Monthly cost analyses,
Consolidation and elaboration of cost-control boards and reporting,
Assistance of Projects Engineers for the "objective budget" elaboration,
Development of the computer-system Department,
-
Bouygues-Offshore
- Cost Controller
Paris
1986 - 1986
Equipment Department at Head Office
Involved in the elaboration of the 1987 budget,
Elaboration of computing program for internal hiring schedule of equipment, Company vehicles and computers,
Recasting of monthly cost-control computing program,
Control of expenses,
Control of internal hiring,
Monthly cost analyses.
-
AQUARIUS
- Responsible for a Nautical Base
Paris
1985 - 1985
In Tunisia.
Responsible for a 6 team of persons,
Planning and supervision of all the nautical activities,
Control of the equipment and material.
-
IFREMER
- Researcher
Issy-les-Moulineaux
1984 - 1984
In charge of the North European hake stocks assessment.
Information research (data bank questioning, investigations),
Creating of new data bases (computers network),
Treatment and analyses of results.