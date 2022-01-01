Menu

Alain BUMILLER-DUBOIS

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

27 ans d'expérience en Finance, Administration et Contrôle de Gestion, tant au niveau Corporate, qu'en Filiales, Gros Projets, Joint-Ventures. Management d'équipes jusqu'à 20 personnes. Expériences RH jusqu'à 300 personnes.

Entreprises

  • Saipem - Cost Control Manager

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2013 - maintenant BONGA NW - Nigeria
    Deep Offshore - Flowlines, Jumper, Umbilical fabrication & installation
    Turnover 220 M€

  • Saipem sa - Cost Control Manager

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2010 - 2013 Tangier Med 2 - Morocco
    TMBYS, Joint-Venture with Bouygues BI & Bouygues TP
    Turnover 500 M€

  • Snamprogetti Canada - Deputy Project Control Manager

    2009 - 2010 Canaport LNG Terminal Project - St John, NB - Canada
    ( Joint-Venture SNC SNAM - Turnover 950 M CAD )

  • Saipem sa - Administration & Finance Manager

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2004 - 2009 Fos Cavaou LNG Terminal Project – France - (Joint-Venture, Turnover 500 M€)

    Organisation and co-ordination of the Financial and Administrative activity of the JV (2 persons in head office + 8 persons on site),
    Client invoicing, balance sheet, monthly reporting, treasury, foreign currency hedging
    Relation with auditors, financial, tax, and accounting departments,
    Follow-up of insurance matters, sub-contractors and suppliers invoicing
    Site administration and local purchasing, site personnel recruitement & management.

  • Saipem sa - Administration Finance Control Manager

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2002 - 2004 Offshore Construction Yards Business Unit (Turnover 300 M€)

    Organisation and co-ordination of the Financial activity of the Business Unit (10 persons in head office + 10 persons on site),
    Co-ordination for elaboration of annual budget, updating , monthly reporting, balance sheet, for Angola, Congo, Cameroon, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Libya, Great Britain and USA activities of the BU,
    Relation with auditors, financial, tax, and accounting departments,
    Follow-up of legal and tax matters for the different companies,
    Follow-up of computers system department development.

  • Bouygues-Offshore / Saipem sa - Financial Controller

    1999 - 2002 Portuguese speaking Africa Area (Turnover 100 M€)

    Organisation and co-ordination of the cost control for two companies in Angola (3 persons in head office + 4 persons on site),
    Compliance of the group cost control procedure,
    Co-ordination for elaboration of annual budget and updating,
    Reporting of cost control board,
    Financial and foreign exchange transactions,
    Co-ordination for elaboration of balance sheet,
    Relation with auditors, financial department and accounting department,
    Follow-up of legal matters and tax for the two companies in Angola,
    Follow-up of computer system department development.

  • Bouygues-Offshore - Cost Control Supervisor

    Paris 1995 - 1999 Equipment Department and Marine Operations

    Organisation and co-ordination of the cost control division activity
    (6 persons),
    Compliance of the group cost control procedure,
    Co-ordination for elaboration of annual budget and updating,
    Reporting of cost control board and investment board,
    Financial and foreign exchange transactions,
    Control and sign purchase orders of the department,
    Control and sign investment invoices for payment,
    Co-ordination for elaboration of balance sheet,
    Relation with auditors, financial department and accounting department,
    Follow up of computer system department development,
    Cost control of General Services Department in head-office.

  • Bouygues-Offshore - Treasury Officer

    Paris 1994 - 1995 Treasury Department in head office

    Foreign currency treasury : foreign exchange transaction, exchange position for projects,
    French Franc daily treasury,
    Monthly and annual treasury forecast,
    Treasury board - non operation revenues and expenses.

  • Camom - Administration & Finance Officer

    1992 - 1994 CAMOM Provence Agency

    Carrying out of the group cost control procedures,
    Elaboration of annual budget and updating,
    Monthly cost-control board and reporting,
    Treasury forecast,
    Personnel management (250 persons),
    Control of local accounting,
    Client invoicing and follow up.

  • Bouygues-Offshore - Cost Control & Finance Officer

    Paris 1990 - 1992 Botas Marmara LNG Terminal Project - Turkey (Turnover 200 M$ over 3 years)
    Updating of the "objective" budget,
    Elaboration and carrying-out of local cost-control procedures,
    In charge of France Treasury (franc and dollar) and local Treasury,
    Elaboration of monthly cost analyses,
    Client invoicing.

  • Bouygues-Offshore - Administration & Finance Officer

    Paris 1988 - 1989 Revamping of an oil terminal & tank erection (Port-Gentil, Gamba - Gabon)
    Elaboration of projects "objective budgets",
    Elaboration and carrying-out of local cost-control and book-keeping procedures,
    Monthly cost analyses,
    In charge of local treasury,
    Client invoicing and follow-up,
    Relation with local administrations, taxes, customs, immigration,
    Management of the camp.

  • Bouygues-Offshore - Cost Controller

    Paris 1987 - 1988 Nissco (Lagos – Nigeria)
    Responsible for 6 Nigerian Cost-Controllers,
    Carrying-out of the Group cost-control procedures and training of local staff,
    Monthly projects cost analyses: French part / local part,
    Monthly cost analyses,
    Consolidation and elaboration of cost-control boards and reporting,
    Assistance of Projects Engineers for the "objective budget" elaboration,
    Development of the computer-system Department,

  • Bouygues-Offshore - Cost Controller

    Paris 1986 - 1986 Equipment Department at Head Office
    Involved in the elaboration of the 1987 budget,
    Elaboration of computing program for internal hiring schedule of equipment, Company vehicles and computers,
    Recasting of monthly cost-control computing program,
    Control of expenses,
    Control of internal hiring,
    Monthly cost analyses.

  • AQUARIUS - Responsible for a Nautical Base

    Paris 1985 - 1985 In Tunisia.
    Responsible for a 6 team of persons,
    Planning and supervision of all the nautical activities,
    Control of the equipment and material.

  • IFREMER - Researcher

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 1984 - 1984 In charge of the North European hake stocks assessment.

    Information research (data bank questioning, investigations),
    Creating of new data bases (computers network),
    Treatment and analyses of results.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

