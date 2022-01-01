Menu

Alain CARRAT

SAO PAULO

En résumé

IT & Telco professional

complex sales & management in international environment
consulting, audit


Mes compétences :
Anglais
Anglais courant
Commercial
Espagnol
Informatique
International
Recherche
Système d'Information
Telecom
Vente

Entreprises

  • WpoTech Self Optimizing Network 2G 3G 4G - VP Sales

    2014 - maintenant WpoTech offers a complete solution to automaticaly optimize 2G 3G 4G radio networks through a S.O.N. (self optimizing network) and an Optimization Suite.

    We use Big Data to adjust multi-vendors and multi-frequencies radio networks in real-time and help wireless operators face the Data Storm. Our innovative approach finds the best parameters to cope with live trafic.

    Using existing radio infrastructures, benefits are:
    - capturing missing revenues from voice and data,
    - extra radio bandwith and more efficient coverage
    - better radio quality
    - less churn
    - control Opex and Capex investments

    Get in touch at alain.carrat@wpotech.com for more informations and a trial.

  • Orange - Latin America Business Developement manager

    Paris 2011 - 2014 Développement des ventes sur la zone amérique latine (Brésil, Argentine, Chili, Mexique, Colombie...).
    Prospection, réponse à appel d'offre, avant-ventes, réunion client, animation des ventes.
    Basé au Brésil.

  • Orange Business Services - Consulting Services - Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2011 Encadrement missions conseil IT et Telecom pour grandes entreprises (IT, Cloud, Security, datacenter, réseaux)
    Développement commercial sur les secteurs Banques-Assurance et Industries.

  • Assystem - Business Unit Manager

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2008 Information System & Telecom
    Professionnel de l'informatique et télécom au service des entreprises.
    Démarche commerciale, suivi projet, organisation, audit, encadrement d'équipe, international.
    Gestion du centre de profit.

  • SFR NeufCegetel - Ingénieur commercial

    2002 - 2006

  • SFR Cegetel - Chef de projets Client

    1999 - 2002

  • L'Oréal - Responsable Informatique Indonésie

    PARIS 1997 - 1999 En charge de l'activité Système d'information & Télécom pour la filiale L'Oréal en Indonésie.
    50M€ de CA pour 800 personnes.
    3 canaux de distribution (luxe, professionnels coiffure, grand public)

    Support pour : - l'usine,
    - le centre logistique,
    - le siège (services commercial, marketing, comptabilité, RH...)

  • Banque Worms Capital Corp. New-York,USA - Salle des marchés - informatique & réseaux

    1996 - 1997 Installation d'un progiciel de contrôle des postions de la salle des marchés (Boston Treasury System).
    Etude d'implémentation, intermédiaire entre front & back office et le fournisseur.

  • CIC - Union Européenne de CIC - Assistant trader

    1995 - 1995 Desk Option de taux sur la salle de marché

  • Armée Française RTL M6 - Assistant informatique

    1993 - 1996 Assistant informatique et astreintes sur le réseau RADAR (Réception Automatisée de Dépêches pour Agences de Presse et Rédaction).

    Habilité Secret Défense.

Formations

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 1995 - 1996 Master Informatisation des Entreprises - Logistique Vente Négociation (Dess 233, 206)

  • Université Paris IX - Dauphine (Paris)

    Paris 1993 - 1995