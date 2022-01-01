Alain CARRAT

2014 - maintenantWpoTech offers a complete solution to automaticaly optimize 2G 3G 4G radio networks through a S.O.N. (self optimizing network) and an Optimization Suite.
We use Big Data to adjust multi-vendors and multi-frequencies radio networks in real-time and help wireless operators face the Data Storm. Our innovative approach finds the best parameters to cope with live trafic.
Using existing radio infrastructures, benefits are:
- capturing missing revenues from voice and data,
- extra radio bandwith and more efficient coverage
- better radio quality
- less churn
- control Opex and Capex investments
Orange
- Latin America Business Developement manager
Paris2011 - 2014Développement des ventes sur la zone amérique latine (Brésil, Argentine, Chili, Mexique, Colombie...).
Prospection, réponse à appel d'offre, avant-ventes, réunion client, animation des ventes.
Basé au Brésil.
Orange Business Services - Consulting Services
- Manager
Paris2008 - 2011Encadrement missions conseil IT et Telecom pour grandes entreprises (IT, Cloud, Security, datacenter, réseaux)
Développement commercial sur les secteurs Banques-Assurance et Industries.
Assystem
- Business Unit Manager
Courbevoie2006 - 2008Information System & Telecom
Professionnel de l'informatique et télécom au service des entreprises.
Démarche commerciale, suivi projet, organisation, audit, encadrement d'équipe, international.
Gestion du centre de profit.
SFR NeufCegetel
- Ingénieur commercial
2002 - 2006
SFR Cegetel
- Chef de projets Client
1999 - 2002
L'Oréal
- Responsable Informatique Indonésie
PARIS1997 - 1999En charge de l'activité Système d'information & Télécom pour la filiale L'Oréal en Indonésie.
50M€ de CA pour 800 personnes.
3 canaux de distribution (luxe, professionnels coiffure, grand public)
Support pour : - l'usine,
- le centre logistique,
- le siège (services commercial, marketing, comptabilité, RH...)
Banque Worms Capital Corp. New-York,USA
- Salle des marchés - informatique & réseaux
1996 - 1997Installation d'un progiciel de contrôle des postions de la salle des marchés (Boston Treasury System).
Etude d'implémentation, intermédiaire entre front & back office et le fournisseur.
CIC - Union Européenne de CIC
- Assistant trader
1995 - 1995Desk Option de taux sur la salle de marché
Armée Française RTL M6
- Assistant informatique
1993 - 1996Assistant informatique et astreintes sur le réseau RADAR (Réception Automatisée de Dépêches pour Agences de Presse et Rédaction).