After a 7-year career as a software developer/project leader, I created my own consulting activity in July 2012, which allows me to work on challenging web projects for clients all around the world.

Grew the activity to a start-up company in January 2014 as Interstate 21 LLC, a California Limited Liability Company based in Sacramento, California.



Need any help with a web project? Don't hesitate to get in touch.



Mes compétences :

Javascript

Google

J2EE

Web

Java

Bootstrap

MySQL

jQuery

AngularJS