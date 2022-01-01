Menu

Alain CREUSILLET

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Harry's - Finance Director

    2000 - maintenant age : 59

    Languages : FRENCH (mother tongue)
    ENGLISH (fluent in both spoken and written English)
    SPANISH (conversational level)
    GERMAN (practice needed)
    ITALIAN

    2000- 2005
    HARRY'S FRANCE (sales : € 400m, gowth over 10% p.a. staff 1,400, 4 plants)
    Food Industry group (Bread and morning goods) with a leading brand on the French market
    FINANCE DIRECTOR
    design of the reporting system, implementation of the IT tools (responsible for the implementation of SAP – all modules including APO – and Business Object - daily statistics on sales and contribution by customers, by products), assistance of the Key Account Managers in their annual negotiations with retail. Refinancing, negotiation of a syndicated loan (€ 300m)

    1994-2000 Transition Management
    UNITED BISCUITS FRANCE (sales € 300m, staff 1,000, 2 plants)
    merger of the administrative departments of 2 newly acquires companies, installation of a common ERP, unification of the reporting systems
    BISCUITS DELACRE (sales € 150m, 3 plants, 5 countries), subsidiary of CAMPBELL’S BISCUITS,FINANCE DIRECTOR immediate replacement of the former FD, supervision of the reporting and budget procedures for all the subsidiaries (Belgium, France, Germany, The Netherlands and the USA)
    WARNACO EUROPE (sales: $ 200 m, 7 plants, Textile Industry, French brand : LEJABY)
    UNISYS FRANCE (sales :€ 380m, staff : 1,300)
    Computers & computer services, FINANCE DIRECTOR
    restructuring of the administrative functions, progressive transfer to a Shared Service Center in the Netherlands

    1986-1994
    SG2 (a subsidiary of SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE)
    (sales : € 150m staff : 2,000) Computer Services & management consultancy
    DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER & CFO
    In 1986 SG2 was accumulating heavy losses and was close to bankrupcy. In cooperation with the newly appointed CEO we achieved a turnaround of the company (since 1988 SG2 has been profitable, with a return on equity significantly above the industry average).

    ... previous experience : SCHINDLER (construction), WRANGLER (textile)

    EDUCATION
    M.B.A. (1971) UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO, Canada
    ESSEC (1969), Paris, France

