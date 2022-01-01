Alain CREUSILLET

Harry's
- Finance Director
2000 - maintenant
age : 59
Languages : FRENCH (mother tongue)
ENGLISH (fluent in both spoken and written English)
SPANISH (conversational level)
GERMAN (practice needed)
ITALIAN
2000- 2005
HARRY'S FRANCE (sales : € 400m, gowth over 10% p.a. staff 1,400, 4 plants)
Food Industry group (Bread and morning goods) with a leading brand on the French market
FINANCE DIRECTOR
design of the reporting system, implementation of the IT tools (responsible for the implementation of SAP – all modules including APO – and Business Object - daily statistics on sales and contribution by customers, by products), assistance of the Key Account Managers in their annual negotiations with retail. Refinancing, negotiation of a syndicated loan (€ 300m)
1994-2000 Transition Management
UNITED BISCUITS FRANCE (sales € 300m, staff 1,000, 2 plants)
merger of the administrative departments of 2 newly acquires companies, installation of a common ERP, unification of the reporting systems
BISCUITS DELACRE (sales € 150m, 3 plants, 5 countries), subsidiary of CAMPBELL’S BISCUITS,FINANCE DIRECTOR immediate replacement of the former FD, supervision of the reporting and budget procedures for all the subsidiaries (Belgium, France, Germany, The Netherlands and the USA)
WARNACO EUROPE (sales: $ 200 m, 7 plants, Textile Industry, French brand : LEJABY)
UNISYS FRANCE (sales :€ 380m, staff : 1,300)
Computers & computer services, FINANCE DIRECTOR
restructuring of the administrative functions, progressive transfer to a Shared Service Center in the Netherlands
1986-1994
SG2 (a subsidiary of SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE)
(sales : € 150m staff : 2,000) Computer Services & management consultancy
DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER & CFO
In 1986 SG2 was accumulating heavy losses and was close to bankrupcy. In cooperation with the newly appointed CEO we achieved a turnaround of the company (since 1988 SG2 has been profitable, with a return on equity significantly above the industry average).
... previous experience : SCHINDLER (construction), WRANGLER (textile)
EDUCATION
M.B.A. (1971) UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO, Canada
ESSEC (1969), Paris, France