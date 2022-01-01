Alain DE DEKEN

With over 20 years of experience in marketing, communication, events, project management of new business opportunities, I perform best in a position that requires strong decision making skills and people management abilities.



I build during all these years an original experience working in various professional environments. I worked for advertising agencies, for media, organizers of events and fairs, and for advertisers. As well in B2B as in B2C.



"Create win-win-situation by long term partnership relation management" is my credo. And I applied this with a growing success during my career.



Specialties

- Marketing B2C & B2B: 360° approach

- Prepaid and payements solutions

- Organization events and fairs: B2B and B2C

- Launch and development new products and services

- Coaching and training sales-forces

- Strategic marketing and new business opportunities

- Cross-merchandising, loyalty and sponsoring

- Corporate communication (in & out)

- Copy-writing (French, Dutch)



Mes compétences :

Marketing

Communication évènementielle

Communication institutionnelle

Communication interne

Communication externe

Organisation d'évènements

Marketing stratégique

Développement commercial

Lancement de produits