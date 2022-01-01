Alain DE DEKEN

With over 20 years of experience in marketing, communication, events, project management of new business opportunities, I perform best in a position that requires strong decision making skills and people management abilities.
I build during all these years an original experience working in various professional environments. I worked for advertising agencies, for media, organizers of events and fairs, and for advertisers. As well in B2B as in B2C.
"Create win-win-situation by long term partnership relation management" is my credo. And I applied this with a growing success during my career.
Specialties
- Marketing B2C & B2B: 360° approach
- Prepaid and payements solutions
- Organization events and fairs: B2B and B2C
- Launch and development new products and services
- Coaching and training sales-forces
- Strategic marketing and new business opportunities
- Cross-merchandising, loyalty and sponsoring
- Corporate communication (in & out)
- Copy-writing (French, Dutch)
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Communication évènementielle
Communication institutionnelle
Communication interne
Communication externe
Organisation d'évènements
Marketing stratégique
Développement commercial
Lancement de produits
