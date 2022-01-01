Menu

Alain DE DEKEN

BRUXELLES

En résumé

With over 20 years of experience in marketing, communication, events, project management of new business opportunities, I perform best in a position that requires strong decision making skills and people management abilities.

I build during all these years an original experience working in various professional environments. I worked for advertising agencies, for media, organizers of events and fairs, and for advertisers. As well in B2B as in B2C.

"Create win-win-situation by long term partnership relation management" is my credo. And I applied this with a growing success during my career.

Specialties
- Marketing B2C & B2B: 360° approach
- Prepaid and payements solutions
- Organization events and fairs: B2B and B2C
- Launch and development new products and services
- Coaching and training sales-forces
- Strategic marketing and new business opportunities
- Cross-merchandising, loyalty and sponsoring
- Corporate communication (in & out)
- Copy-writing (French, Dutch)

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Communication évènementielle
Communication institutionnelle
Communication interne
Communication externe
Organisation d'évènements
Marketing stratégique
Développement commercial
Lancement de produits

Entreprises

  • Buy Way Personal Finance- ex BNP Paribas Personal Finance Belgium - Marketing B2B Manager

    2007 - maintenant B2B Marketing, loyalty, cross merchandising

  • Mediafin (De Tijd - l'Echo) - Promotion and sponsoring manager

    2004 - 2007

