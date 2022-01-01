Alain DEDELLA has 9 years experiences with a background in Microsoft technologies and is a Microsoft Certified Professional Developer and Dynamics CRM certified developer. He has been involved in many large projects of big companies, he’s a technical and versatile IT Professional with strong customer orientation which is reflected by his ability to develop and to deliver IT projects on time. He has strong communication and analytical skills and is also a good team player.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft SQL Server

ASP.NET

C#

Dynamics CRM