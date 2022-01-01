Alain DEDION

-
BlOUNT
- Business Application Manager
2014 - maintenant
* In charge of managing the SAP Application team and give the opportunity to team members to grow. Develop career performance/development plans.
* Control financial budget and forecasting.
* Facilitate open communication and fact-based decision making.
* Manage triple constraint Time-Budget-Scope of the project portfolio and taking ownership in complex projects that have impact across the company.
* Provide transparency into IS activities at multiples levels to ensure common understanding around decisions, priorities and expenditures.
* Continuous improvement proposals that focus on system performance, availability and process efficiency for end-users.
* Assign, monitor and prioritize the work of the team while providing technical and administrative support.
* Extensive work with configuration design, implementation, testing application support and maintenance.
Projects.
* Definition of the capacity planning functionality.
* Implementation of SAP Plant Maintenance module.
* Implementation of SAP CRM in EU Branches.
* Implementation of the SAP GRC module in EU Branches.
* Consolidation of 3 German entities in a new distribution center with WM implementation.
* Coordination of an EDI migration from an internal server to a third party provider.
BlOUNT
- Business Analyst
2012 - 2014
* Manage and support SAP PP module: user management, root cause analysis, testing, training documentation, analyse of production requirements.
* Perform operational audits to identify opportunities for improvement, assist in developing process and ongoing monitoring of process.
* Analyze business processes to identify and fixe issues that have a negative effect on the company's financial and operational performance.
* Work with management to communicate status, escalate issues and provide timely feedback regarding the projects.
* Work with key users to build functional skills.
* Support after Go Live.
Projects.
* Implementing SAP PP in a French subsidiary. Systems customization. The objective is to develop a minimum of specific programs and implement SAP ``best practices''.
* Manage data migration in quality and production systems.
* Manage quality documents regarding systems validation.
* Review of PP models implemented in the different branches of the European group.
* Coordination of creation of 800 000 customers in SAP CRM.
Sonaca
- SAP PP Business Analyst
2009 - 2012
Manage and support SAP PP module: user management, root cause analysis, testing, training documentation, customizing, analyse of production requirements.
Coordination of various projects to ensure the schedule line.
Animation and participation in meetings relating to production computer systems.
Manage the project regarding of PDC interface replacement by MII from SAP.
In charge of all SAP PP master data (BOM, Routing,...)
Projects.
Calculation of production cycles based on a BW development.
SAP implementation in a subsidiary in Brazil and China, responsible for operational aspects of production under the platform MII.
IT system validation.
GLAXO SMITHKLINE
- Business Systems Manager, Planning & manager
Marly-le-Roi
2001 - 2009
* Systems management: installation, configuration, maintenance, use, procedures and developments to meet the objectives of the site and GSK while respecting rules of validation.
* To be an expert on our current corporate and understand how they all feed into each other and need to changes as we change business plans.
* Identify areas of improvements and work with system owners to find best solution.
* Evaluate the latest technology and identify potential new partners.
* Focus on quality, performance and user experience.
* Work under pressure.
* Work with people in all departments and at all levels
* Computer system validation.
* Planning manager on Saint Amand les Eaux site.
Projects.
* Update BPCS and JDE systems during the changeover to the euro in 2001.
* Implementation of a new version of the warehouse management system (WMS) with use of radio frequency technology and its expansion in production.
* Implementation of a scheduling tool for planning (SKEP Scheduling).
* Upgrade long-term planning system (Skep Planning).
* Member of the internal cell's of Heppignies for personal redeployment to GSK BIO.
* Implementation of SAP APO module on the Saint Amand les Eaux site.
Ucb
- Planner
COLOMBES
1996 - 2001
UCB Planner (1996 – 2001)
In charge of the long-term planning.
Processing customer order to shop order.
In charge of customer service.
Challenging the short-term planning.
Creation of items, suppliers, BOM, routings in TROPOS.
Management of stocks of finished products and components regarding regulatory department rules.
Work with a consultancy company to determine a policy of stock management to reduce the quantities in stock of finished products and components.
Experience in computer systems validation within a regulated environment.
Main Challenge of the job.
Key user in the context of the implementation of the SAP SD module.
Inventory planning processes.
Analysis of processes and reorganization of tasks to use SAP best practices.
Reprise of TROPOS data to SAP automatically.
Management of master files (articles, customers, suppliers ....).
Test and validation of the system.
User support after Go Live.
ARJO WIGGINS
- Planner & Stock manager
Boulogne Billancourt Cedex
1983 - 1996
* Plan cutting jumbo rolls into small rolls of various widths and sizes of leaves. These cuts are intended for printers.
* Analysis of historical sales to determine stock parameters.
* In charge of articles creation and configuration.
* In charge of managing a particular product on the Japanese market.
* Management of the label stock used for labeling coil.
