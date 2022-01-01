Alain DELPEUT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Caen dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
DIRECTEUR DE CRÉATION
Concepteur rédacteur / Directeur artistique / Animateur de groupe de créativité / Planeur stratégique
LES ACTIONS MENÉES :
Stratégie de communication : analyse, rédaction et diffusion
Plan de communication : élaboration, rédaction et diffusion
Brief agence, brief créa : analyse, rédaction et diffusion
Copy stratégie : élaboration, rédaction et diffusion
Identité de marque : conception de logotype, signature de marque, réalisation de charte graphique
Publicité : conception et réalisation de campagnes (affichage, presse, télévision, cinéma, radio,…)
Evénementiel : conception de thématique et réalisation de conventions, séminaires, symposium,…)
Edition : conception rédactionnelle et graphique de displays, dépliants, plaquettes et de newsletters
Communication interne : conception et réalisation de journaux internes, projet d'entreprise,
certification Iso 9001, éthique d'entreprise, animations
Marketing direct : conception de programmes annuels de recrutement et de fidélisation, conception
rédactionnelle et graphique de mailings
Promotion : stratégie et plan de communication, conception d'opérations création de trafic et réalisation
(film tv, presse, édition, plv, tg, appel pack,…)
Motivation : conception, réalisation d'animations de réseaux, programmes de fidélisation, éthique, CRM
Web : stratégie et plan de communication, conception de sites (vitrine, visite virtuelle, e-commerce).
PARCOURS PROFESSIONNEL
LE KLUB / Caen 2009 / Mai 2013 / Fonction : Planeur stratégique et Directeur de création
Principaux annonceurs : B'PLAST, BUS VERTS, CAEN LA MER, CALVADOS HABITAT,
COMITÉ RÉGIONAL DU TOURISME, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE NORMANDIE, ELBA, EMPREINTES,
LE CARGÖ, NORDIK IMPACT,NUCLÉOPOLIS, PEARL INTERIM, SYNERGIA, VILLE DE CAEN
Récompenses : Cap Com 2011, Trophée e-démocratie, Interconnectés 2011, Top Com 2012,
Grand Prix Nota Bene 2013
BOULANT-DELPEUT Cabinet de création / Paris 2003/2007 / Fonction : Planeur stratégique
Principaux annonceurs : BIBA, BIOCOOP, CARTE D'OR, CASINOS BARRIÈRE, CRÉDIT COOPÉRATIF,
MÉDECINS DU MONDE, MUTEX, PREMIÈRE CLASSE, TOTAL, VICHY
EVEREST / Nanterre 1993 / 2003 / Fonction : Directeur de création
Principaux annonceurs : BROTHER, BUTAGAZ, CHANTELLE, COCA-COLA, GLEN ORD,
HERTA, KRONEMBOURG, MOTTA, LA POSTE, L'ORÉAL, ORANGE, PEUGEOT
Récompense : élue "Agence de l'année 2000" par Stratégie.
ECCLA (Groupe RSCG) / Paris 1991 / 1993 / Fonction : Directeur de création
Principaux annonceurs : BALLANTINES, BENENUT'S, CHRISTOFLE, COCA-COLA, FANTA, HERTA,
KGF (CARTE NOIRE, GRAND'MÈRE, KRÉMA, SUCHARD), KODAK, MILKA, NESTLÉ, PANZANI,
QUICK BURGER, TOTAL / Récompense : Grand prix Stratégie Marketing Direct 1993
RSCG DIRECT / Paris 1989 / 1991 / Fonction : Directeur artistique
Principaux annonceurs : BAYARD PRESSE JEUNE, CLUB MED, CNP, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ILE DE
FRANCE, MICROSOFT, SOFITEL
DERMAGNE NAUDO & ASSOCIÉS / Paris 1985 /1989 / Fonction : Concepteur rédacteur
Principaux annonceurs : AIR FRANCE, AJÉNA, CLUB HOTEL, DE TONGE, DIOR, FAMOSA, FRED,
OWENS CORNING, COMITÉ DÉPARTEMENTAL AU TOURISME DU VAL D'OISE
RSCG / Auvergne et Paris 1980 /1985 / Fonction : Directeur artistique
Principaux annonceurs : AIR FRANCE, BANQUE POPULAIRE, CITROËN, CLUB MED,
CRÉDIT LYONNAIS, LE PRINTEMPS, DEBATISSE, MITTERAND, MANPOWER, WOOLITE
FORMATION
Initiale :
1973 Baccalauréat / (N)
1976 Beaux Arts de Paris / Option Architecture (Auditeur libre)
Continue :
1989 Marketing direct / S. VÖGUELE
1991 Animation de la créativité / START
1993 Entretien d'évaluation / ECCLA
1997 Parler en public / QUILOTOA
2006 Négociation commerciale / DÉMOS
2008 Cyber Marketer / Groupe FIM
