Alain DELPEUT

DIRECTEUR DE CRÉATION

Concepteur rédacteur / Directeur artistique / Animateur de groupe de créativité / Planeur stratégique



LES ACTIONS MENÉES :



 Stratégie de communication : analyse, rédaction et diffusion

 Plan de communication : élaboration, rédaction et diffusion

 Brief agence, brief créa : analyse, rédaction et diffusion

 Copy stratégie : élaboration, rédaction et diffusion

 Identité de marque : conception de logotype, signature de marque, réalisation de charte graphique

 Publicité : conception et réalisation de campagnes (affichage, presse, télévision, cinéma, radio,…)

 Evénementiel : conception de thématique et réalisation de conventions, séminaires, symposium,…)

 Edition : conception rédactionnelle et graphique de displays, dépliants, plaquettes et de newsletters

 Communication interne : conception et réalisation de journaux internes, projet d'entreprise,

certification Iso 9001, éthique d'entreprise, animations

 Marketing direct : conception de programmes annuels de recrutement et de fidélisation, conception

rédactionnelle et graphique de mailings

 Promotion : stratégie et plan de communication, conception d'opérations création de trafic et réalisation

(film tv, presse, édition, plv, tg, appel pack,…)

 Motivation : conception, réalisation d'animations de réseaux, programmes de fidélisation, éthique, CRM

 Web : stratégie et plan de communication, conception de sites (vitrine, visite virtuelle, e-commerce).





PARCOURS PROFESSIONNEL



 LE KLUB / Caen 2009 / Mai 2013 / Fonction : Planeur stratégique et Directeur de création

Principaux annonceurs : B'PLAST, BUS VERTS, CAEN LA MER, CALVADOS HABITAT,

COMITÉ RÉGIONAL DU TOURISME, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE NORMANDIE, ELBA, EMPREINTES,

LE CARGÖ, NORDIK IMPACT,NUCLÉOPOLIS, PEARL INTERIM, SYNERGIA, VILLE DE CAEN

Récompenses : Cap Com 2011, Trophée e-démocratie, Interconnectés 2011, Top Com 2012,

Grand Prix Nota Bene 2013



 BOULANT-DELPEUT Cabinet de création / Paris 2003/2007 / Fonction : Planeur stratégique

Principaux annonceurs : BIBA, BIOCOOP, CARTE D'OR, CASINOS BARRIÈRE, CRÉDIT COOPÉRATIF,

MÉDECINS DU MONDE, MUTEX, PREMIÈRE CLASSE, TOTAL, VICHY



 EVEREST / Nanterre 1993 / 2003 / Fonction : Directeur de création

Principaux annonceurs : BROTHER, BUTAGAZ, CHANTELLE, COCA-COLA, GLEN ORD,

HERTA, KRONEMBOURG, MOTTA, LA POSTE, L'ORÉAL, ORANGE, PEUGEOT

Récompense : élue "Agence de l'année 2000" par Stratégie.



 ECCLA (Groupe RSCG) / Paris 1991 / 1993 / Fonction : Directeur de création

Principaux annonceurs : BALLANTINES, BENENUT'S, CHRISTOFLE, COCA-COLA, FANTA, HERTA,

KGF (CARTE NOIRE, GRAND'MÈRE, KRÉMA, SUCHARD), KODAK, MILKA, NESTLÉ, PANZANI,

QUICK BURGER, TOTAL / Récompense : Grand prix Stratégie Marketing Direct 1993



 RSCG DIRECT / Paris 1989 / 1991 / Fonction : Directeur artistique

Principaux annonceurs : BAYARD PRESSE JEUNE, CLUB MED, CNP, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ILE DE

FRANCE, MICROSOFT, SOFITEL



 DERMAGNE NAUDO & ASSOCIÉS / Paris 1985 /1989 / Fonction : Concepteur rédacteur

Principaux annonceurs : AIR FRANCE, AJÉNA, CLUB HOTEL, DE TONGE, DIOR, FAMOSA, FRED,

OWENS CORNING, COMITÉ DÉPARTEMENTAL AU TOURISME DU VAL D'OISE



 RSCG / Auvergne et Paris 1980 /1985 / Fonction : Directeur artistique

Principaux annonceurs : AIR FRANCE, BANQUE POPULAIRE, CITROËN, CLUB MED,

CRÉDIT LYONNAIS, LE PRINTEMPS, DEBATISSE, MITTERAND, MANPOWER, WOOLITE





FORMATION



 Initiale :

1973 Baccalauréat / (N)

1976 Beaux Arts de Paris / Option Architecture (Auditeur libre)



 Continue :

1989 Marketing direct / S. VÖGUELE

1991 Animation de la créativité / START

1993 Entretien d'évaluation / ECCLA

1997 Parler en public / QUILOTOA

2006 Négociation commerciale / DÉMOS

2008 Cyber Marketer / Groupe FIM