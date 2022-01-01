Menu

Alain DELPEUT

CAEN

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

DIRECTEUR DE CRÉATION
Concepteur rédacteur / Directeur artistique / Animateur de groupe de créativité / Planeur stratégique

LES ACTIONS MENÉES :

 Stratégie de communication : analyse, rédaction et diffusion
 Plan de communication : élaboration, rédaction et diffusion
 Brief agence, brief créa : analyse, rédaction et diffusion
 Copy stratégie : élaboration, rédaction et diffusion
 Identité de marque : conception de logotype, signature de marque, réalisation de charte graphique
 Publicité : conception et réalisation de campagnes (affichage, presse, télévision, cinéma, radio,…)
 Evénementiel : conception de thématique et réalisation de conventions, séminaires, symposium,…)
 Edition : conception rédactionnelle et graphique de displays, dépliants, plaquettes et de newsletters
 Communication interne : conception et réalisation de journaux internes, projet d'entreprise,
certification Iso 9001, éthique d'entreprise, animations
 Marketing direct : conception de programmes annuels de recrutement et de fidélisation, conception
rédactionnelle et graphique de mailings
 Promotion : stratégie et plan de communication, conception d'opérations création de trafic et réalisation
(film tv, presse, édition, plv, tg, appel pack,…)
 Motivation : conception, réalisation d'animations de réseaux, programmes de fidélisation, éthique, CRM
 Web : stratégie et plan de communication, conception de sites (vitrine, visite virtuelle, e-commerce).


PARCOURS PROFESSIONNEL

 LE KLUB / Caen 2009 / Mai 2013 / Fonction : Planeur stratégique et Directeur de création
Principaux annonceurs : B'PLAST, BUS VERTS, CAEN LA MER, CALVADOS HABITAT,
COMITÉ RÉGIONAL DU TOURISME, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE NORMANDIE, ELBA, EMPREINTES,
LE CARGÖ, NORDIK IMPACT,NUCLÉOPOLIS, PEARL INTERIM, SYNERGIA, VILLE DE CAEN
Récompenses : Cap Com 2011, Trophée e-démocratie, Interconnectés 2011, Top Com 2012,
Grand Prix Nota Bene 2013

 BOULANT-DELPEUT Cabinet de création / Paris 2003/2007 / Fonction : Planeur stratégique
Principaux annonceurs : BIBA, BIOCOOP, CARTE D'OR, CASINOS BARRIÈRE, CRÉDIT COOPÉRATIF,
MÉDECINS DU MONDE, MUTEX, PREMIÈRE CLASSE, TOTAL, VICHY

 EVEREST / Nanterre 1993 / 2003 / Fonction : Directeur de création
Principaux annonceurs : BROTHER, BUTAGAZ, CHANTELLE, COCA-COLA, GLEN ORD,
HERTA, KRONEMBOURG, MOTTA, LA POSTE, L'ORÉAL, ORANGE, PEUGEOT
Récompense : élue "Agence de l'année 2000" par Stratégie.

 ECCLA (Groupe RSCG) / Paris 1991 / 1993 / Fonction : Directeur de création
Principaux annonceurs : BALLANTINES, BENENUT'S, CHRISTOFLE, COCA-COLA, FANTA, HERTA,
KGF (CARTE NOIRE, GRAND'MÈRE, KRÉMA, SUCHARD), KODAK, MILKA, NESTLÉ, PANZANI,
QUICK BURGER, TOTAL / Récompense : Grand prix Stratégie Marketing Direct 1993

 RSCG DIRECT / Paris 1989 / 1991 / Fonction : Directeur artistique
Principaux annonceurs : BAYARD PRESSE JEUNE, CLUB MED, CNP, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ILE DE
FRANCE, MICROSOFT, SOFITEL

 DERMAGNE NAUDO & ASSOCIÉS / Paris 1985 /1989 / Fonction : Concepteur rédacteur
Principaux annonceurs : AIR FRANCE, AJÉNA, CLUB HOTEL, DE TONGE, DIOR, FAMOSA, FRED,
OWENS CORNING, COMITÉ DÉPARTEMENTAL AU TOURISME DU VAL D'OISE

 RSCG / Auvergne et Paris 1980 /1985 / Fonction : Directeur artistique
Principaux annonceurs : AIR FRANCE, BANQUE POPULAIRE, CITROËN, CLUB MED,
CRÉDIT LYONNAIS, LE PRINTEMPS, DEBATISSE, MITTERAND, MANPOWER, WOOLITE


FORMATION

 Initiale :
1973 Baccalauréat / (N)
1976 Beaux Arts de Paris / Option Architecture (Auditeur libre)

 Continue :
1989 Marketing direct / S. VÖGUELE
1991 Animation de la créativité / START
1993 Entretien d'évaluation / ECCLA
1997 Parler en public / QUILOTOA
2006 Négociation commerciale / DÉMOS
2008 Cyber Marketer / Groupe FIM

Entreprises

  • Indépendant - Planeur stratégique / Concepteur publicitaire

    2013 - maintenant 1) Ecouter,
    2) Analyser,
    3) Définir la stratégie,
    4) Élaborer le plan de communication,
    5) Concevoir,
    6) Sélectionner les axes créatifs,
    7) Diriger le casting de réalisation
    (illustrateurs, photographes, producteur, réalisateur audio et vidéo, mannequins)

Formations

