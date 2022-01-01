Menu

Alain DEPRAT

NHA TRANG

En résumé

Nowadays , mentalities change , we want the best for us even , avoiding us the least possible constraints , and this , I understood !
I bring you a Home Service which you dreamed or wish , as your Personal FRENCH COACH / CONSULTANT / THERAPIST !
My care and my education will bring you immediate and lasting beneficial effect !
First , it can be an effective way to get ressourcer , find a calm and serenity often set incorrectly by the life and work Stress !
Then , I can open other perpexctives , to a better Knowledge of YOU through relaxation , breathing , stretching , undulating movements (based on the principle of fluid) , the work focusing on the 7 Chakras , directly related to the Energetics Circuit !
With the fruit of my work and my experiences , I bring you a new concept , based on ancestral concepts !

BACK TO BASICS , BACK TO NATURE , WITH NATURAL METHODS MILLENNIA !

But as a Therapist , I can accompany you on :
- Back pain ,
- Lumbago ,
- Joint pain (shoulder , elbow , wrist , knee , ankle) ,
- Stiff neck ,
- Sciatica ,
- Work resensitivisation (ends of the fingers) ,
- Pain related to cancer , or another disease ,
- .....
My list is not exhaustive , because I can also work on new diseases where the pain is !
I accompanied the HEMIPLEGIC (functional reeducation) , PARKINSON disease , and other cases .
I also do a lot of PREVENTION on people .

I deal with :
- Traditional care ,
- Magnetism ,
- Chi (Internal Energy) ,
- Functional massage ,
- Stretching ,
- Dien Cham (facial reflexology) ,
And most important , listen and learn to trust his interlocutor....

My 37 years of teaching in the Martial Arts, Gymnastics, Sports, Stretching, Chi Cong (Internal Energy), Forms of Yoga, and training allow me to date to give you a personalized program that we develop together !
I started practicing Martial Arts at the age of 7 years, and to this day, I am 55 years old.
As a COACH and THERAPIST combined, I bring you Safety, Warrantly, Coaching in that I do with you !
I also give serious courses of Therapist, but only in French.

I am also open to any suggestions....

I also would appeal to any investor willing to invest in these new areas , or demand increase more in VIET NAM , where I live .

Guaranted return on investment !

DID YOU EVER THINK ABOUT HAVING YOUR PERSONAL FRENCH COACH / THERAPIST AT HOME ?

THANK YOU .

Mes compétences :
Patience
Ecoute
Supprimer toutes vos allergies
Immobilier
Tourisme

Entreprises

  • AD services - Fondateur/Directeur

    maintenant

  • Alain Deprat Gardiennage/Securite - Directeur, fondateur

    maintenant - Implantation et mise en place de systemes incendie dans grandes surfaces(Intermarches).
    - Implantation et mise en place de systeme de video-surveillance (Wanadoo).
    - Formation et mise en place d'inspecteurs de magasins.
    - Chef d'equipe incendie(Palais de la Decouverte,Paris).

    - Protection Rapprochee et accompagnement:
    * Edith Cresson
    * Monory(Futuroscope).
    * Raffarin(Futuroscope).
    * Chirac(meeting, salle des expositions a Poitiers).
    * VIP.

    * Chanteurs :
    - Johnny Clegg ( le zoulou blanc), Karim Kacel, Arthur H., Eddy Mitchel,
    Patricia Kaas, Nina Simone, Luther allison, KHALED,....
    * Groupes :
    - L'affaire Louis Trio, Urban Dance Squade, Les Garcons Bouchers, Pigalle,
    NTM, I AM, TO BE FREE, Elmer Food Beat,....

    - Coordinateur dans la Surete Aerienne (aeroport international Roissy Charles
    De Gaulles, Paris).
    * Responsable securite incendie dans une communaute, dans le sud de la France, pendant 1 an.

    * Creation d'Ecoles d'Arts Martiaux en France.
    * Chef de file d'une Ecole d'arts martiaux(KUNG-FU).
    * Directeur Technique Regional de KUNG_FU(Poitou-Charentes).
    * Formation de Professeurs et d'Experts.
    * Expert en arts martiaux sino-vietnamiens, et energie interne.
    * Enseignement de mon propre style, base sur les sports de combats et arts
    martiaux dans des Ecoles traditionnelles vietnamiennes, au VIET NAM.
    Ce style non fige, est une combinaison d'interne et d'externe, adaptable
    a tous les autres styles, sans distinction, ainsi que sports de combats!


    * Soins gratuits pour les personnes agees vietnamiennes,par massages et
    transmission d'energie.

    * Dans le domaine de la sante, stages de formation presentes en 3 modules :
    - MAGNETISME : apprendre a creer son propre champ magnetique, localisation
    au niveau des mains....
    - RESPIRATION : apprendre a la transformer en ENERGIE....
    - STRETCHING/RESPIRATION/RELAXATION....
    - APPRENDRE A CONNAITRE SON CORPS, L'ANATOMIE DANS SON ENSEMBLE....
    - INITIATION AUX MASSAGES FONCTIONNELS.
    - TRAVAIL SUR CINQ SONS VIBRATOIRES, CORRESPONDANTS A CINQ ORGANES VITAUX,
    ( coeur, reins, foie, rate, poumons )
    QUI EUX CORRESPONDENT AUX CINQ ELEMENTS,
    ( terre, eau, feu, bois, metal ).
    - MOUVEMENTS ONDULATOIRES, PAR RAPPORT AU PRINCIPE DES FLUIDES.

    Sur demande, je vous envoie mon programme complet.

    * Preparateur physique et mental, pour sportifs de haut niveau, chefs
    d'entreprises, etc....

    Je vous invite a rejoindre mon Hub: FORMATIONS DANS LE DOMAINE DE LA SANTE.

Formations

  • FENG SHUI HEALTH ATTITUDE , REGENERATOR..... (Hochiminh Ville)

    Hochiminh Ville 2012 - maintenant D.I.F. F.F.K.A.M.A. (TEACHING MARTIAL ARTS) / TRONC COMMUN B.E.E.S.1 (PATENT STATE OF SPORTS EDUCATOR .

    Over 45 years of practice of Martial Arts and Free Fight :
    Kung-Fu , Vovinam Viet Vo Dao , Boxing French , English , Thai , Karate , Aikido .
    Former Expert Vovinam Viet Vo Dao , Expert Kung-Fu , Internal Energy , Stretching .
    Over 25 years of teaching , training .
    Therapist for about fifteen years .
    I teach Magnetism , Internal Energy , Facial Reflexology , Therapeutic massage , C