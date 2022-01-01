Retail
Alain DUBUISSON
Alain DUBUISSON
CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE CEDEX
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CEVA LOGISTICS
- EMPLOYE ADMINISTRATF
CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE CEDEX
2007 - maintenant
Cuisine SECHEHAYE
- GESTIONNAIRE DE STOCK
2000 - 2004
GESTION DE STOCK - ACHAT - APPROVISIONNEMENT CHANTIER
SMEG BELGIUM SA
- Employé commercial interne
1996 - 1999
Contacte clientèle - prise cde - rdv -
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandre ECHELARD
Amina BLIDI
Eric JOALLAND
Marine ADLOFF
Wendy MAILLARD