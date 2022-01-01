Alain DUEZ

Information Systems Management for 8 manufacturing plants and 1 R&D center.

Hierarchical responsibility of plant IS managers.



Management of a central team in charge to pilote ERP(SAP) deployment and support , Business Intelligence (BW), Office automation.



Group pilot for invoicing automation processing (ITESOFT) and in Eprocurement solution.



Mes compétences :

Dématérialisation des factures fournisseurs

Externalisation des impressions des commandes

Management de projets multi sites

SAP

Management projet ERP multi sites