Alain DUEZ

Paris

En résumé

Information Systems Management for 8 manufacturing plants and 1 R&D center.
Hierarchical responsibility of plant IS managers.

Management of a central team in charge to pilote ERP(SAP) deployment and support , Business Intelligence (BW), Office automation.

Group pilot for invoicing automation processing (ITESOFT) and in Eprocurement solution.

Mes compétences :
Dématérialisation des factures fournisseurs
Externalisation des impressions des commandes
Management de projets multi sites
SAP
Management projet ERP multi sites

Entreprises

  • VALEO

    Paris maintenant

  • Valeo Powertrain Systems France - IS Shared Service Center Manager

  • Valeo Transmission France-Tunisia - Information System Shared Service Center Manager

    2011 - maintenant Responsable du centre de services partagés Systèmes d'Information Valeo Transmissions France Tunisie (Amiens sites, Limoges, Cergy, Jedeida)

    Management de l'équipe du service Partagé
    Management des équipes informatiques sur les sites (rattachement hiérarchique des RSI des sites)

  • Valeo Lighting Systems - Responsable Systèmes d'Information Division

    Paris 2001 - 2011 Valeo Ligting Systems - Responsable Systèmes d'Information Division
    (1 site belge – 2 sites français– 2 sites Chinois )

  • Valeo Security Systems - Responsable Systèmes d'Information

    1998 - 2001

  • Valeo Security Systems - Chef de Projet SAP

    1997 - 1998

  • YMOS FRANCE - Responsable CAO et EDI

    1995 - 1997

  • ABMI - Ingénieur consultant

    Saint Priest 1993 - 1995

Formations

  • Polytech' Lille (Villeneuve D'Ascq)

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1989 - 1992 Ingenieur

