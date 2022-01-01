Founder and General Manager of the French group ORPHEO (more than 150,000 devices used all over the world), Alain Eisenstein-Blachon was previously an engineer at Hewlett Packard corporation.He has invented the new concept of interactive audio guide in 1992 and has obtained a patent at the French patent office for this. He also won the “innovation label for museography at the international exhibition for museum SITEM. With the help of the European Community (Esprit Program) he has developed the first MP3 audio guide on the market.

Because of the strength of the new concept a lot of museums in the world have been interested and a network of partners was born, the Orpheo Group. This network now covers more than 47countries. Thanks to his university’s culture, Alain Eisenstein-Blachon has built an “open architecture” product. This concept, well known by the computer engineers in the 80’s, allows museums to become independent and offers a great adaptability

Today his group offers technology based an dedicated hardware as well as software solution for smartphone.

With our new subsidiary MyOrpheo, dedicated for smartphone app we just launch a great application Art Scan developped for the RMN

PHD Sciences University , Paris VI, France

Master in Mathematics and Computer Sciences, University of Grenoble, France

Several publications on sciences academy journal / Publication for European project ESPRIT

Participation in international meetings in relations with museum technology (EVA conference)