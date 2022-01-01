Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alain ERIEAU
Ajouter
Alain ERIEAU
Saint-Ouen
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GFI informatique
- Chef de projets
Saint-Ouen
2009 - maintenant
En poste depuis 2015
La poste DSI-Centrale CDP
- AP (coordinateur technique )
Orange France DEI
- Change manager (infras réseau datacenter)
La poste DSI-Centrale Centre de Production
- Chef de Projets de Mise en Production
CNASEA
- Responsable de Transition
STX France (ex Aker yards France)
- Responsable équipe Intégration
SFR Cegetel
- Administrateur Systèmes/DBA
1994 - 1999
Formations
Chevrollier (Angers)
Angers
1988 - 1990