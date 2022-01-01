Menu

Alain FABO

DOUALA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • PROMODIS AFRIK SARL - BRAND MANAGER

    2015 - 2016 Lancement du lait en poudre instantané Tino sous de nouveaux formats.
    organisation et gestion des équipes Btl

  • promodis afriq - Brand Manager

    2015 - 2016 : PROMODIS AFRIQ SARL Direction Commerciale&Marketing

  • SASEL S.A - Responsable Commercial

    2014 - 2014 Responsabilités :
    * coordination du service commercial
    * traitement des objections des clients
    * Négociation commerciale

  • CAMLAIT S.A - Chef

    2012 - 2014 Chef Secteur Négoce Centre
    Responsabilités:

  • CAMLAIT S..A - Chef Secteur NEGOCE

    2012 - 2014 Assurer la commercialisation des produits de l'entreprise en relation avec des partenaires dans le Négoce

  • FIRTS CONSTRUCTION SARL - Sales & Marketing manager

    2011 - maintenant Mise en place et opérationnalisation des stratégies d'entreprise.viabilisation du service commercial&marketing.

  • GROUPE AFRIQUE CONSTRUCTION - CICB - Commercial

    2009 - 2010 Tâches :
    * Prospection et vente des matériaux de construction (tôle, fer à béton, pointe) ;
    * Lancement du ciment importé CPA 42.5R Cimko sur le marché Camerounais

  • GROUPE AFC - CICB - COMMERCIAL

    2009 - 2011 PROSPECTION ET VENTE DES PRODUITS.

  • TECHNICO CAMEROUN SARL - COORDONNATEUR COMMERCIAL

    2008 - 2009 ORGANISATION,GESTION ET SUIVI DE LA FORCE DE VENTE EN VUE DU LANCEMENT DE NOUVEAUX PRODUITS.

Formations

  • IUG(Institut Universitaire Du Golfe De Guinnée ESG-ISTA-ISA) (Douala)

    Douala 2010 - 2011 Licence Professionnelle en Marketing Management

  • ESG

    Douala 2006 - 2008 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

