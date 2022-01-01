Retail
Alain FABO
Alain FABO
DOUALA
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
PROMODIS AFRIK SARL
- BRAND MANAGER
2015 - 2016
Lancement du lait en poudre instantané Tino sous de nouveaux formats.
organisation et gestion des équipes Btl
promodis afriq
- Brand Manager
2015 - 2016
: PROMODIS AFRIQ SARL Direction Commerciale&Marketing
SASEL S.A
- Responsable Commercial
2014 - 2014
Responsabilités :
* coordination du service commercial
* traitement des objections des clients
* Négociation commerciale
CAMLAIT S.A
- Chef
2012 - 2014
Chef Secteur Négoce Centre
Responsabilités:
CAMLAIT S..A
- Chef Secteur NEGOCE
2012 - 2014
Assurer la commercialisation des produits de l'entreprise en relation avec des partenaires dans le Négoce
FIRTS CONSTRUCTION SARL
- Sales & Marketing manager
2011 - maintenant
Mise en place et opérationnalisation des stratégies d'entreprise.viabilisation du service commercial&marketing.
GROUPE AFRIQUE CONSTRUCTION - CICB
- Commercial
2009 - 2010
Tâches :
* Prospection et vente des matériaux de construction (tôle, fer à béton, pointe) ;
* Lancement du ciment importé CPA 42.5R Cimko sur le marché Camerounais
GROUPE AFC - CICB
- COMMERCIAL
2009 - 2011
PROSPECTION ET VENTE DES PRODUITS.
TECHNICO CAMEROUN SARL
- COORDONNATEUR COMMERCIAL
2008 - 2009
ORGANISATION,GESTION ET SUIVI DE LA FORCE DE VENTE EN VUE DU LANCEMENT DE NOUVEAUX PRODUITS.
Formations
IUG(Institut Universitaire Du Golfe De Guinnée ESG-ISTA-ISA) (Douala)
Douala
2010 - 2011
Licence Professionnelle en Marketing Management
ESG
Douala
2006 - 2008
Brevet de Technicien Supérieur
