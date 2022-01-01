Menu

Alain FOUCHÉ

Lyon Cedex 09

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Cegid group - Chef de produits - Product Owner

    Lyon Cedex 09 1999 - maintenant Depuis janvier 2017 : Nouvelle gamme web QuadraExpert Messagerie\Agenda\Bureau, BI

    Précédemment : Cegid Expert Gestion interne, Bureau, GED, CRM, BI via QlikView

  • Servant-Soft (Groupe CEGID) - Chef de produits Marketing

    1997 - 1999

  • EBP - Technico commercial ventes indirectes

    Gazeran 1995 - 1997

  • VITEL LIMITED - Ingénieur Commercial

    1994 - 1995

  • Inge-Com - Commercial

    CLICHY 1994 - 1994

  • Microsoft - Assistant Marketing

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 1993 - 1993

  • SIEMENS-NIXDORF - Assistant Marketing (stagiaire / alternance)

    Saint-Denis 1991 - 1992

  • Service national - Base Aéronautique de Toussus-Le-Noble - Informaticien responsable de la micro informatique de la base

    1990 - 1991

Formations