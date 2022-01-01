Alain FOUCHÉ

-
Cegid group
- Chef de produits - Product Owner
Lyon Cedex 09
1999 - maintenant
Depuis janvier 2017 : Nouvelle gamme web QuadraExpert Messagerie\Agenda\Bureau, BI
Précédemment : Cegid Expert Gestion interne, Bureau, GED, CRM, BI via QlikView
-
Servant-Soft (Groupe CEGID)
- Chef de produits Marketing
1997 - 1999
-
EBP
- Technico commercial ventes indirectes
Gazeran
1995 - 1997
-
VITEL LIMITED
- Ingénieur Commercial
1994 - 1995
-
Inge-Com
- Commercial
CLICHY
1994 - 1994
-
Microsoft
- Assistant Marketing
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
1993 - 1993
-
SIEMENS-NIXDORF
- Assistant Marketing (stagiaire / alternance)
Saint-Denis
1991 - 1992
-
Service national - Base Aéronautique de Toussus-Le-Noble
- Informaticien responsable de la micro informatique de la base
1990 - 1991