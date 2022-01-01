Menu

Alain GERARDOT

AIX EN PROVENCE

En résumé

DSI

Entreprises

  • Start

    maintenant

  • MONEXT - Responsable d'Exploitation

    Aix-en-Provence 2010 - maintenant

  • Monext (ex Experian) - Responsable Equipe

    1987 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :