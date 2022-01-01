Alem AMMAR

For the last 03 years i have been working as document controller in a gas Facility construction project with one of Algeria's best compnies in this Field, it allowed me to be in contact with a lot of major engeneering companies (clients) like Petrofac, Statoil,BP, and SONATRACH.

-Being the only DCC handling the documents of two projects (gaz facility & Pipeline) taught me a lot about how to be organized and efficient.

-03 years experoence of QAQC document management (precedures, Inspection Test Reports, welding book ect...)



Mes compétences :

Good computer skills