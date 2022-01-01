Menu

Alem AMMAR

FRENDA

En résumé

For the last 03 years i have been working as document controller in a gas Facility construction project with one of Algeria's best compnies in this Field, it allowed me to be in contact with a lot of major engeneering companies (clients) like Petrofac, Statoil,BP, and SONATRACH.
-Being the only DCC handling the documents of two projects (gaz facility & Pipeline) taught me a lot about how to be organized and efficient.
-03 years experoence of QAQC document management (precedures, Inspection Test Reports, welding book ect...)

Mes compétences :
Good computer skills

Entreprises

  • Entreprise National de Grand Travaux Petrolier - Document Controller & Quality controller and Translator

    2012 - maintenant Quality controller and Translator in Entreprise National
    de Grand Travaux Pétrolier (ENGTP) In salah southern field gas Project, REG CPF
    Extension and pipeline construction from REG CPF to ICP.

  • Tenured Elementary school - French professor

    2010 - 2012

Formations

  • The University Of Oran Esenia (Oran)

    Oran 2006 - 2010 License

    License degree in Translation French, English and Arabic from the
    University of Oran Esenia. (Dissertation: translation of the 2 nd chapter of the book "mixed media" from
    English to Arabic.)

  • Lycé (High School) (Frenda (Tiaret))

    Frenda (Tiaret) 2003 - 2006 Baccalaureate Degree

