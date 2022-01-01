Alena LASURE

-
Nokia Siemens Networks
- Financial Controller and department head
ST OUEN
2008 - maintenant
As head of a team, based in five, mostly African countries, I make sure that all tasks are completed within the set deadlines. I report the financial and other key performance indicators to the African management team.
By means of setting up clear guidelines a mode of operation and some additional applications, I improve the efficiency of the team.
Together with my team I ensure that all activities of the services department for our customers or recharged to those customers, through SAP uploads, specifically for Africa.
Together we invoice between 10 and 12 million Euros to our customer teams, on a monthly basis.
Using tools like BOXI, SAP R3/P20/P23, Sharenet.
WTR/ERM regional Key User
-
Nokia Siemens Networks
- Process & Tools: Process Development Specialist
ST OUEN
2007 - 2008
Participation in the Spice program for post joint-venture tool consolidation.
Ensuring local company customer contract compliance by the Belgian organisation, through sufficient tooling availability, while migrating towards the global, to be, tool set.
Scope: project duration a few months
-
Nokia Siemens Networks
- ComPASS project
ST OUEN
2007 - 2007
Participation in the ComPASS program for Middle East and Africa. This program is oriented at cost reduction in procurement, during the ramp up of the joint venture with Nokia.
-
Siemens
- Service Desk Manager
Saint-Denis
2006 - 2007
I was asked to lead and set up the new NOC (Network Operation Centre) in Herentals during the start up of this activity.
• To set up and introduce a system of processes, procedures and tools, based on the technical documentation of the relevant technologies, fulfilling the customer contractual requirements.
• to coordinate the hardware set up
• resource management, planning 24/7 coverage of a team of about 15 staff, most of which are external resources
1 site in Herentals, 2 sites at customer location
• Guiding the transfer of the customer and ticketing management systems to SAP
-
Siemens
- Network Engineer for SDH en Access
Saint-Denis
2004 - 2006
Sales support: configuration of transmission material for offers to customers. Support of the proposal managers through detailed materialization and price setting.
Transfer of the extranet activities to a third party
Web application migration to shared server environment
Coaching of a thesis student: new applications within the extranet environment
Study new subject (SDH / Access (DSLAM))
-
Siemens
- Extranet Functional Analyst – Project Manager
Saint-Denis
2000 - 2004
At the start up of the extranet application for our customers, I was requested to coordinate between the internal, external customers, the development team, the network and hardware responsible, creating a cost efficient environment that covers the needs. Example, extension of the ticketing system to monitor the service level agreements with the customers, both triggering our service staff, as reporting the key performance indicators.
My responsibility is to design and enable an extranet concept which fulfils as many customer requirements as possible, with limited resources, considering technological, security en legal factors. Integration of the tooling in the service processes. All this was realized through a documented generic concept.
Independent control over the project, from feature definition to design maintenance and administration. Meanwhile maintaining an overview of the hardware, software and procedures. The actual implementation was done by co-workers in different fields, departments, divisions and companies, with different back grounds and skills. It was my task to guide and supervise them.
A qualitative and maintainable end product was ensured though a consistent approach and a uniform security concept for all applications and by providing procedures and test scenarios. A speedy resolution of any problem was attained by taking responsibility for the end result and by direct coaching of the co-workers.
Repeated training and integration of new co-workers in the established processes, due to frequent reassignments of staff members in the other departments.
Scope: project duration 6 to 12 months, up to 100.000€, team: 7 co-workers, 30 customers
-
Siemens Atea
- SCCP Management – SS Responsible SW Design
Saint-Denis
1995 - 2000
Responsible for an OSI level 4 signalling subsystem from analysis phase and interface specification to design maintenance, including offline and online testing. Often working on several simultaneous software releases in various states of the development process.
I acquired a wide view of the entire software, through extensive interfacing with other subsystems and level 3 protocols (MTP).
Training and integration of 2 new co-workers
Set up of an on-line test environment.
Frequent business trips to Germany.
Scope: project duration 6 to 48 months
-
Atea
- C450 software design
1990 - 1995
Software development for C-net, cellular telephony.
Working all phases of the software cycle, including testing, sometimes working on simultaneous projects.
Consecutive work on following subsystems:
Connection Set-up, Booking, Traffic Measurements and Hand Over.
Through these activities I obtained a broad switching knowledge.
Quality oriented (trough ISO 9001) mind set on teamwork basis.
Member of the quality team of the mobile development lab.
Coaching a thesis student.
Frequent business trips to Germany and Austria.
Scope: project duration 6 to 24 months