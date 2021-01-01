Alessandro LEPRI (ALESSANDRO LEPRI)

PRESENTATION OF INSTRUMENTATION ENGINEER
Messrs,
I am an Instrumentation Engineer Italian citizen, permanently resident to The Philippines.
I am the best resources for every Construction Company because I have a very huge experience in all field of:
Instrumentation, Process Control and Automation, Fire & Gas, Fire Fighting, Security System and Telecommunication.
Services that I can Successfully offer:
- Technical Consultancy and Adviser
- Construction Management and Supervision
- Pre-commissioning, Commissioning and Start-up
- Quality Control, Inspection and Tests
- Operation and Operator Training
- Field Engineering
- Field Service
- Maintenance & Preservation
- System Completion & Handover
Type of Plants which I can Successfully operate:
- Oil & Gas Upstream & Downstream
- FPSO Onshore & Offshore
- LPG, LNG
- Chemical and Petrochemical
- Conventional Power Generation
- Renewable Power Generation
- Refinery & Oil Terminals
- Mining & Metal
- Waste Treatment
Alessandro Lepri
