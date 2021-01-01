Alessandro LEPRI (ALESSANDRO LEPRI)

PRESENTATION OF INSTRUMENTATION ENGINEER



Messrs,



I am an Instrumentation Engineer Italian citizen, permanently resident to The Philippines.

I am the best resources for every Construction Company because I have a very huge experience in all field of:

Instrumentation, Process Control and Automation, Fire & Gas, Fire Fighting, Security System and Telecommunication.



Services that I can Successfully offer:

- Technical Consultancy and Adviser

- Construction Management and Supervision

- Pre-commissioning, Commissioning and Start-up

- Quality Control, Inspection and Tests

- Operation and Operator Training

- Field Engineering

- Field Service

- Maintenance & Preservation

- System Completion & Handover



Type of Plants which I can Successfully operate:

- Oil & Gas Upstream & Downstream

- FPSO Onshore & Offshore

- LPG, LNG

- Chemical and Petrochemical

- Conventional Power Generation

- Renewable Power Generation

- Refinery & Oil Terminals

- Mining & Metal

- Waste Treatment



Alessandro Lepri