Alex BUYPANDORACHARMS (ALEX)

We hope our high-quality silver charms and accessories, along with our customer service, will make you a lifelong client. See what some of our regular customers have to say about us below. Keep in mind that if something is wrong with the items you purchase, The Silver Goose has a 6-month warranty on all sterling silver pieces.





The Silver Goose (Pty) Ltd

Johanna Drive, Boulders Estate,

7 Tosca Street, Sonheuwel,

Nelspruit, 1201

sales@thesilvergoose.co.za

Phone: 0828234305

Whatsapp: 082 823 4305

Mon-Fri from 9am to 5pm

https://www.thesilvergoose.co.za