Alex KALEBA SHABANI

Satation Manger at MONUSCO-CONTRACTOR/ MAISON GRADIE. PROVINCE DE L'ITURI. This position allows to work with Airfield Support Unit, I am in charge o all activities relating to the daily flight schedule (DFS) and providing them to crew for execution Processing Daily Flight schedule into AIMS Monitoring all MONUSCO Flights operating to the states and those transisting from Bunia or other Air Regions and providing timely resources to enable turn round Provide Flight Information service at Rumbek tower According to Established ICAO Annexes, Documents and ATC Manual, AIP etc. Coordinating with Local Civil Aviation Officials for smooth and efficient air operations Briefing Aircrew and state aviation personnel on Notice to Airmen (NOTAMS) and other available information concerning flight operations Liaising with the Field State administrator regarding all aviation requirements for the state and any within the state Checking Fuel status and availability both in the state and any relevant. I also provide the help as flight following,.