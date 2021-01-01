Menu

Alex KALEBA SHABANI

  • STATION MANAGER
  • MONUSCO-CONTRACTOR/ MAISON GRADIE
  • STATION MANAGER

BUNIA

Satation Manger at MONUSCO-CONTRACTOR/ MAISON GRADIE. PROVINCE DE L'ITURI. This position allows to work with Airfield Support Unit, I am in charge o all activities relating to the daily flight schedule (DFS) and providing them to crew for execution Processing Daily Flight schedule into AIMS Monitoring all MONUSCO Flights operating to the states and those transisting from Bunia or other Air Regions and providing timely resources to enable turn round Provide Flight Information service at Rumbek tower According to Established ICAO Annexes, Documents and ATC Manual, AIP etc. Coordinating with Local Civil Aviation Officials for smooth and efficient air operations Briefing Aircrew and state aviation personnel on Notice to Airmen (NOTAMS) and other available information concerning flight operations Liaising with the Field State administrator regarding all aviation requirements for the state and any within the state Checking Fuel status and availability both in the state and any relevant. I also provide the help as flight following,.

  • MONUSCO-CONTRACTOR/ MAISON GRADIE - STATION MANAGER

  • MONUSCO CONTRATOR/PAE - COORDINATOR OF RAMP

    2013 - 2014 Coordinate all activities on the Ramp, To supervise the MONUSCO flights, To make liaison between flight following and Duty Officer of Air operation of United Nations, To enforce the Airside Awarness in order to avoid the accicdent and iccident on the Ramp.

  • COMPLEXE SCOLAIRE HOME FEYEN - PROFESSEUR A L'ECOLE SECONDAIRE

    2009 - 2011 Nul n'ignore que l'enseignement est un metier liberal au quel nous avons une mission de faire sortir l'ignorence que les enfants ont acquis dans leur famille respective. L'enseignement est une tâche difficile dans la mesure où, on est obligé de lire chaque jours avant de donner une leçon.En fait, je suis professeur de la langue anglaise qui n'est pas facille pour qu'une personne puisse bien la maitriser car dans notre pays nous avons quatre langues nationales à savoir: Le Lingala, le Swahili, le Kikongo et le Ciluba ce qui fait à ce que les apprenants de la langue anglaise puisse avoir une difficulté.Pour ce faire, il est évident qu'on puisse avoir une meilleur méthode et technique pour mieux apprendre cette langue. Pour ce qui est de ma mission, en tout cas, j'ai fait quand même l'essentiel à tel enseigne qu'il y a ceraines élèves qui parlent la langue anglaise comme leur langue maternelle au même niveau que les natifs de cette précieuse langue.Je dispensais le cours d'anglais aux différentes classes et options.

  • MONUSCO CONTRACTOR/ ENTEBBE HANDLING SERVICES LTD.ENHAS - CLERK ASSISTANT

    2008 - 2013 To provide assistance to Movement Control of United Nations staff concerning passengers and cargo. To develop the standard operating procedures and to enhance the capacity of transportation. To check the if the cargo meet the requirement of Dangerous Goods Regulations from IATA.

  • IATA

    KISANGANI 2011 - 2011 Dangerous Good Regulations

