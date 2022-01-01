Retail
Alexandra CHALES
Alexandra CHALES
Lezennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Leroy Merlin
- Conseillère de vente
Lezennes
2010 - 2017
Formations
IFOCOP
Eragny
2017 - 2017
Assistante Commerciale
Option Web
Université Cergy Pontoise Master 2: Finance
Cergy Pontoise
2009 - 2010
Licence Management et Gestion Commerciale
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
