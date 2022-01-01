Retail
Alexandra GOBALRAJA
PANTIN
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DYNAMI AVIATION
- Courtier opérationnel
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ISEE
Paris
2006 - 2007
Réseau
Audrey GUILLOTEAUX
Benoît CADORET
Jérémy SIGAULT
Karine FRANÇOIS (DANTIER)
Lioubov NIKOLAEVA - TCHJAN
Marco MUGGIANU
Mickaël BOISSY
