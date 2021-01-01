Alexandra-Marie SALGON-WISCHER

Student in Master of Science in International Finance, available from May 2021.



I am looking for a 6-month end-of-studies internship in financial services to further develop my technical skills in investment software and programming. Wishing to meet people, interact in foreign languages, and travel.



I am particularly interested in financial analysis and the explanation of phenomena on the stock markets due to my strong interest in human thought that governs behaviour. My current master's thesis is notably covering herding behaviour facing financial crises.