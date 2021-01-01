Menu

Alexandra-Marie SALGON-WISCHER

  • Strategic Finance Intern
  • Le BBA LLC
  • Strategic Finance Intern

Crolles

Student in Master of Science in International Finance, available from May 2021.

I am looking for a 6-month end-of-studies internship in financial services to further develop my technical skills in investment software and programming. Wishing to meet people, interact in foreign languages, and travel.

I am particularly interested in financial analysis and the explanation of phenomena on the stock markets due to my strong interest in human thought that governs behaviour. My current master's thesis is notably covering herding behaviour facing financial crises.

  • Le BBA LLC - Strategic Finance Intern

    Finance | Crolles (38920) 2020 - 2020 Traceability Organisation: Product tracking along the entire delivery process using software such as Capricorne Systèmes and Key Food (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) digital solutions.

    Process Improvement: Profitability assessment of future projects.

    Personnel Management: Planning schedules, determine the individual availability of each employee, enable the organisation and verification of the hours worked.

    Health and Safety Management Plans: Respect of sanitary rules and compliance with new regulations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Competitive Intelligence: Competitive strategy establishment, using the PESTEL and SWOT analyses.

    Accounting: Establishment of Balance Sheets & Income Statements, checking the accuracy, and comparing on the previous years in the same period.

  • BREIZH INVESTORS Association - Business Development Manager

    Finance | Rennes 2019 - 2020 Legal: Creation of partnership agreements for the association and new partner companies.

    Marketing: Development of advertisements for the association, by targeting students to have new members, and companies to obtain partnerships. Design of business cards for better visibility.

    Human Resources: Interviews and recruitments of new members on the association's premises.

    Commercial: Prospecting for new partners on-site, by telephone, or via social networks.

    Event: Tickets sale for association events to students, on the premises or via social networks.

  • Esker - Human Resources Intern

    Ressources humaines | Villeurbanne 2018 - 2018 Interview: Conducting job interviews for new applicants: questions, note-taking, and discussions.

    Evaluation: Carrying out and interpreting personality and skills tests for the applicants.

    Payroll: HR accounting introduction.

    Event management: Organisation and plan of internal company events.

    Software management: Creation of human resources reporting through the Human Resources Information System. Update databases such as Salesforce software.

    Legal: Compliance of legal documents and translation of French documents into English, notably concerning General Data Protection Regulation compliance.

  • Vauban High School - School Tutor

    Luxembourg 2015 - 2016 - Setting objectives, keeping schedules
    - Involve, motivate and encourage

  • Home Child care - Home Child care

    2013 - 2014

  • Immobilier - Receptionist

    2012 - 2015 Reception and visit of real estate

