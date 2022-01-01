Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandra PATY
Ajouter
Alexandra PATY
AIX EN PROVENCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anthony FOURNOL
Baptiste FABIAN
Christophe LUCARI
Delphine HENDI
Isabelle DIMEGLIO
Matthieu MIGUIRDITCHIAN
Morgane MATTER
Pauline LAGIER
Romain BAGARRI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z